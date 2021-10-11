CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Boris Johnson urges India to commit to net zero emissions in call with PM Narendra Modi

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1my1EU_0cNfD7Zu00

The UK ’s prime minister Boris Johnson has encouraged his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to announce a more ambitious set of climate goals for the upcoming COP26 summit in Glasgow.

The two leaders discussed a range of issues on a phone call on Monday, including climate action targets, Covid protocols and the situation in Afghanistan, Mr Modi and Downing Street said in separate statements.

“The prime minister underlined the importance of making concrete progress on climate change ahead of and at the upcoming COP26 Summit,” Downing Street said in a statement. “He noted that India already lead the world in renewable technology and expressed his hope that they will commit to a more ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and to achieving Net Zero emissions.”

Mr Modi tweeted about the talks, though he did not mention any discussion of India’s NDC or other targets.

“Was a pleasure to speak to prime minister @BorisJohnson,” Mr Modi wrote in a tweet on Monday. “We reviewed progress on the India-UK Agenda 2030, exchanged views on climate action in the context of the forthcoming COP26 in Glasgow, and shared our assessments on regional issues including Afghanistan,” he said.

The NDCs are the key mechanism of the 2015 Paris Agreement, a system whereby countries set out the ways in which they will voluntarily control their own emissions. The agreement also stipulated that these contributions would need to be ramped up over time, if global warming were to be kept to a target of 1.5C.

India’s NDC represented a set of fairly comfortable goals that, even in 2015, the country was on course to overachieve on with its current policies. And unlike other major economies including China, India has not yet committed itself to a year by which it will achieve net-zero emissions.

India’s current NDC includes actions on three fronts to reduce India’s greenhouse gas emissions — an economy-wide emissions intensity target of 33-35 per cent by 2030 below 2005 levels, to generate 40 per cent electricity from non-fossil-based energy resources by 2030 and creating a carbon sink of 2.5–3 billion tonnes through additional forest and tree cover by 2030.

According to India’s environment ministry, the country’s non-fossil fuel installed power capacity is already at 39.64 per cent — making it the world’s 3rd largest renewable energy producer and inching closer to its target. India has also managed a drop of 24 per cent of the emissions intensity of its GDP compared to 2005 levels.

Mr Modi has made climate action one of the pillars of his foreign policy, leading to demands for India to set bolder domestic targets. Government sources quoted in local media have suggested that the country could announce a revised NDC in time for the Glasgow summit, but that India is still unlikely to commit to a net-zero target.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cop26: Iran’s president reported to Police Scotland over ‘mass murder’ ahead of climate talks

A former MEP has called for Iran’s president to be banned from attending the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow and criminally investigated over claims that he was responsible for “mass murder”.Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi is believed to be considering attending the UN climate change conference, which starts later this month, as his first overseas visit.Struan Stevenson, a former Conservative MEP, is calling on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, foreign secretary Liz Truss and home secretary Priti Patel to ban him from attending.Speaking at a press conference in Glasgow today, Mr Stevenson said he has sent a formal request to the head...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson should accept the compromise the EU is offering – but he wants to keep Brexit going

The proposals from the European Commission to reform the Northern Ireland protocol go further than expected. They are designed to be practical measures to ease the everyday problems in the province, rather than as a string of concessions to the UK. The ideas, to be unveiled by Maros Sefcovic, the commission’s vice-president, include a green lane for goods going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland without many of the current customs or plant and animal checks, which should allow the free flow of medicines and food (sausages included) and a red lane for products destined for Ireland and the...
POLITICS
BBC

Viewpoint: Why India's millennials support PM Narendra Modi

India has one of the world's youngest populations, with millennials - those born between 1981 and 1996 - making up over 400 million of its people. Author Vivan Marwaha considers what India's youth want from their politicians. In April and May 2019, as I researched my book on the economic...
POLITICS
BBC

Fuel crisis: Boris Johnson urged to recall Parliament

Boris Johnson should recall Parliament to pass new laws to sort out fuel and food shortages, says Labour's leader. Sir Keir Starmer says "emergency action" is needed to speed up visas for 5,000 extra HGV drivers. The prime minister - who will be in Manchester next week at the Tory...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
Person
Boris Johnson
TheConversationAU

What is COP26 and why does the fate of Earth, and Australia's prosperity, depend on it?

In just over two weeks, more than 100 world leaders will gather in the Scottish industrial city of Glasgow for United Nations climate change negotiations known as COP26. Their task, no less, is to decide the fate of our planet. This characterisation may sound dramatic. After all, UN climate talks are held every year, and they’re usually pretty staid affairs. But next month’s COP26 summit is, without doubt, vitally important. In the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, each nation pledged to ramp up their emissions reduction pledges every five years. We’ve reached that deadline – in fact, a one-year delay due to...
ENVIRONMENT
wsau.com

U.S. aerospace firms commit to net zero emissions by 2050 -sources

(Reuters) – U.S. aerospace manufacturers are poised to strengthen a climate target by pledging to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, echoing a commitment to be discussed by global airlines on Monday, according to industry sources and a document seen by Reuters. The U.S. Aerospace Industries Association will commit on Monday...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Street.Com

World's Airlines Commit To Net Zero Carbon Emissions By 2050, But Chinese Carriers Say Target Flies In The Face Of Their National Goal

Most of the world's airlines have backed the industry's new target to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050, despite mainland Chinese carriers joining forces to call for a delay to the timetable. Mainland airlines urged the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to follow President Xi Jinping's 2060 emissions target, ﻿highlighting...
INDUSTRY
TIME

Why Coal Shortages in Asia Might Be Good News for Clean Energy

Power crises in China and India that have caused blackouts and factory shutdowns are highlighting the region’s reliance on the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel: coal. But some experts say the energy supply problems facing two of the world’s largest economies might lead to more support for renewable energy and help to accelerate the sector’s growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Indian#Covid#Ndc#Paris Agreement
The Independent

No 10 was going to ‘ditch’ Brexit deal and Johnson ‘didn’t have a Scooby-Doo’ what it meant, Cummings claims

Downing Street always intended to “ditch” parts of the Brexit deal and Boris Johnson “never had a scoobydoo” what the agreement actually meant, his former right-hand man Dominic Cummings has claimed, as the government urges Brussels to rewrite the agreement.Following months of discontent with the Northern Ireland protocol, Brexit minister Lord Frost has threatened to unilaterally suspend the mechanism, negotiated just two years ago as part of the Brexit deal, unless the EU agrees to effectively tear it up and replace it.Insisting that “we always sign treaties in good faith and intend to implement them”, Lord Frost suggested on Tuesday...
POLITICS
investing.com

Boris Johnson Urges Saudi Crown Prince to Make Net-Zero Pledge

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pressed Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader to follow neighboring petrostate the United Arab Emirates in pledging to eliminate its emissions. “The prime minister hoped to see a net-zero commitment,” his office said Monday following a phone call between Johnson and Saudi Crown Prince...
U.K.
Birmingham Star

PM Narendra Modi to launch PM GatiShakti today

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity Wednesday at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. PM GatiShakti will address the past issues through institutionalizing holistic planning for stakeholders for major infrastructure projects. Instead of planningdesigning separately in silos,...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

At G20 summit today, PM Modi expected to highlight India's willingness, commitment to help Afghans with humanitarian aid

By Naveen KapoorNew Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Afghanistan, called by Italy, chair of Group of 20 (G20) major economies. On Tuesday, the world's richest economies will discuss the humanitarian crisis and terror risks emanating from Afghanistan. India...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
China
AFP

Aussie PM drops threat to skip UN climate summit

Australia's prime minister on Friday withdrew a threat to skip next month's landmark UN climate summit, describing the meeting as "an important event". "I confirmed my attendance at the Glasgow Summit, which I'm looking forward to attending," Scott Morrison told journalists. Under mounting pressure to adopt more ambitious climate targets, the conservative leader had suggested he would not join other heads of government in Scotland's largest city. His comments angered climate activists and were seen as a direct diplomatic snub to the UK, a close ally and the summit host.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Nations that snub Cop26 will be ‘outliers,’ Shapps says

Grant Shapps has criticised nations that do not attend the Cop26 climate summit later this month as “outliers” after reports Chinese leader Xi Jinping will not attend.The transport secretary told Sky News: "If countries don’t come they’ll be the outliers rather than central to this and most countries want to be relevant to this.”An unidentified British source was quoted in The Times as saying: "It is now pretty clear that Xi is not going to turn up and the PM has been told that."What we don’t know is what stance the Chinese are going to take."The 12-day summit aims to...
WORLD
The Independent

Australian prime minister will attend Glasgow climate talks

Australia’s prime minister confirmed on Friday he will attend a climate summit in Glasgow next month despite his government remaining bitterly divided over a draft plan for the country to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government’s next climate plan would protect the interests of “rural and regional” Australians who complain that they have borne the brunt of previous reforms.“It’s not just about hitting net zero. That’s an important environmental goal,” Morrison said."What’s important is that Australia’s economy goes from strength to strength," he added.The conservative government aims to reduce Australia's emissions to net-zero...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Queen’s ‘no action’ climate comments aimed at foreign leaders, says Grant Shapps

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has denied that the Queen’s irritation over a lack of action in tackling the climate crisis was partly directed at Boris Johnson’s government.Elizabeth II was captured talking about next month’s crucial Cop26 summit in Glasgow – expressing her concern about still not knowing “who’s coming” to the talks.The monarch was also heard to say she found it “irritating” when “they talk, but they don’t do” as she was filmed chatting at the opening of the Welsh Senedd in Cardiff.Asked by Sky News whether the Queen was referring to lack of action from the UK government,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

288K+
Followers
121K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy