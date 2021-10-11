CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Alex Cora praised Nick Pivetta and the Fenway faithful after Game 3 win

By Hayden Bird
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

"That was fun."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WfbDn_0cNfCCep00
Alex Cora during Game 3 of the ALDS. Photo by: Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The 125th Boston Marathon is underway. The historic race is taking place in the fall for the first time ever.

In addition, the Red Sox host the Rays for Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Monday at 7:07 p.m. Boston leads Tampa Bay in the series 2-1 after emerging victorious in Sunday’s dramatic Game 3.

Also on Sunday, the Patriots rallied to defeat the Texans, 25-22.

Alex Cora on the Game 3 win: Following the 6-4 Red Sox win in the bottom of the 13th inning in Sunday’s Game 3, Alex Cora paid tribute to the mentality of Boston relief pitcher Nick Pivetta.

Pivetta pitched the 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th innings, allowing just three hits and striking out seven, keeping the game tied until Christian Vazquez’s walk-off home run.

“We were going into it all-in, and they know it. We texted all the starters yesterday, and we put ‘spikes on,’ and they understand what that is,” Alex Cora told reporters afterward. “[Pivetta] understands that. He did an amazing job in Tampa and today was amazing. Very similar to Nate [Eovaldi] in Game 3 of the World Series a few years ago. He was locked in, good fastball, good breaking ball — with traffic, with no traffic. Very emotional.”

Of the crowd’s enthusiasm at Fenway Park, Cora was impressed.

“These people, wow, that was better than Tuesday, to be honest with you. That was fun.”

Trivia: Which male runner holds the record for most Boston Marathons won?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was also a bronze medalist at the 1924 Paris Olympics.

More from Boston.com:

Bill Belichick’s Monday morning press conference:

On this day: In 1967, the Red Sox defeated the Cardinals 8-4 in Game 6 of the World Series, tying the series at three games apiece. The victory was powered by three home runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, coming from Carl Yastrzemski, Reggie Smith, and Rico Petrocelli.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMjOO_0cNfCCep00
– Globe Archives

Daily highlight: It was the “key play” from the Patriots’ comeback on Sunday, according to Bill Belichick.

Trivia answer: Clarence DeMar

Comments / 1

Related
NESN

Joey Cora, Brother Of Red Sox’s Alex Cora, Fired From Pirates Staff

While Alex Cora is leading the Boston Red Sox through the postseason, his brother will be on the job hunt. Joey Cora, the older brother of the Red Sox manager, was let go by the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team announced Saturday. Cora had served as the Pirates’ third base coach since 2017 after coaching the organization’s Double-A team in 2016.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
Boston Globe

A year after his exile from baseball, Red Sox manager Alex Cora appreciates family, and the grind, more than ever

WASHINGTON — For Alex Cora, emotions swirled when the Red Sox clinched their wild-card berth Sunday. The accomplishment of a 92-win season that wildly surpassed expectations and secured a playoff game at Fenway Park against the Yankees uesday night represented something significant. Yet for Cora, amidst praise from members of the team for his stewardship through a turbulent season, there was unavoidably more.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Reggie Smith
Person
Clarence Demar
Person
Carl Yastrzemski
Person
Nick Pivetta
FanSided

Red Sox: What Alex Cora, Rafael Devers said after clinching playoff berth

The Boston Red Sox are set to host the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card game on Tuesday night. Well, it’s official. The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will play at Fenway Park on Tuesday in the AL Wild Card game. It came down to the last day of the MLB regular season as the Red Sox beat the Washington Nationals, 7-5, and the Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 1-0.
MLB
CBS Boston

Austin Meadows, Eduardo Rodriguez Battle In Historic 17-Pitch At-Bat

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — After a rough start in Game 1, Eduardo Rodriguez was cruising for the Red Sox in Game 4 against the Rays. With a chance to clinch a trip to the ALCS on the line, Rodriguez retired the first six batters he faced on Monday night at Fenway Park. And then he ran into Austin Meadows. And things slowed down. A lot. Meadows, batting in the seventh spot in Tampa’s lineup, fouled off the first three pitches he saw. Down 0-2 in the count, he then took three straight balls — one up high, two off the plate — to...
MLB
985thesportshub.com

Red Sox manager Alex Cora gives emotional interview following ALDS-clinching win

Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s road back to his post with the club was a trying one. Suspended for the 2020 season due to his involvement in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal and parting ways with the Red Sox in the process, Cora knew that this second chance was about redemption and rewarding the Red Sox’ faith in him.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fenway Park#The Red Sox#Patriots#Texans#Boston Com#Cardinals
MLB

Alex Cora again a difference-maker for Sox

When it was over on Tuesday night in Boston and the Red Sox had punched their ticket to The Trop and to more baseball, Alex Cora talked about Nathan Eovaldi, his starting pitcher, who had pitched so brilliantly until Cora came to get him in the sixth inning. It surprised Eovaldi, the way he was going. But maybe it figured. In a Red Sox season that has been one long surprise, it was just one more.
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Xander Bogaerts, Eduardo Rodriguez, Alex Cora

Even after getting swept last weekend, the Red Sox weren’t in complete panic mode. That has changed now following another letdown against the Orioles. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic) Three games are all that’s left for the Red Sox to prove they belong in the playoffs, although they don’t exactly fit...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Pivetta's length keeps Sox fresh for Game 2

ST. PETERSBURG -- Distance was Nick Pivetta’s objective as he toiled through his first career postseason appearance, tossing 4 2/3 innings of relief in Thursday’s Game 1 of the American League Division Series. Each out recorded meant that the Red Sox's bullpen might be just a bit fresher the next night.
MLB
chatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Nick Pivetta, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Cora

Jen McCaffrey and Eno Sarris provide some instant reaction after what was an absolutely wild game at Fenway, including on the play that everyone is talking about. (Jen McCaffrey & Eno Sarris; The Athletic) It’s easy for this to get lost in all of the madness that came later in...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Pivetta sent the Red Sox to the playoffs by absolutely fooling Juan Soto with a nasty curveball

Sunday was a wild final day of the 2021 MLB regular season as four teams in the AL entered the afternoon with a chance of claiming the two wild-card spots. At the end of the day the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox punched their tickets to the postseason by winning their final games – the Yankees beat the Rays in a 1-0 nail-biter and the Red Sox rallied from a 5-1 deficit to beat the Nationals 7-5.
MLB
NESN

What Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Texted To Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta On Saturday

The Boston Red Sox, for the most part, have lived and died with their bullpen this year. But in the absence of two of their most reliable relievers with the rest of their season on the line, manager Alex Cora is prepared to bring some of his starters out of the pen if necessary with just two games against the Washington Nationals left to make the postseason.
MLB
FanSided

Why did Alex Cora pull Tanner Houck with a perfect game?

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora pulled Tanner Houck in the middle of a potential perfect game. Why would he make that call?. Every game matters right now for the Red Sox, and Cora trusts his bullpen more than Houck the third time through the Nationals batting order. Not to...
MLB
NESN

What Alex Cora Told Red Sox In Clubhouse After Clinching Wild Card Spot

Red Sox players deserve credit for battling through a tough second half of the regular season and earning one of the two American League Wild Card spots. But after Game No. 162 on Sunday, Alex Cora made sure other members of the organization received proper recognition. Boston celebrated in the...
MLB
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy