The Week That Was: Emma McKeon, Tom Shields Shine at World Cup Budapest
Over the past week, the FINA World Cup moved to Budapest, where Emma McKeon, the winner of seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics, swam the second-fastest time in history in the women's 100 freestyle, while American Tom Shields broke an American record and won four individual events. Meanwhile, the University of Southern California swimming program is in turmoil after head coach Jeremy Kipp was placed on administrative leave.
