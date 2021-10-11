CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

The Week That Was: Emma McKeon, Tom Shields Shine at World Cup Budapest

By David Rieder
SwimInfo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Week That Was sponsored by Suitmate. Over the past week, the FINA World Cup moved to Budapest, where Emma McKeon, the winner of seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics, swam the second-fastest time in history in the women’s 100 freestyle, while American Tom Shields broke an American record and won four individual events. Meanwhile, the University of Southern California swimming program is in turmoil after head coach Jeremy Kipp was placed on administrative leave.

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
SwimInfo

World Cup 50 Back Record For Toussaint; Wins For Chalmers, McKeon & Kamminga In Berlin

Kira Toussaint set a World Cup 50 back record and Kyle Chalmers and Emma McKeon made it an Australian double in their respective 50 free races on day 1 in Berlin. Toussaint’s time of 25.81 was 0.21 outside her own world record of 25.60 as she led home Canadian pair Maggie MacNeil – a butterfly specialist – and Kylie Masse were second and third respectively.
SPORTS
SwimInfo

Swimming World October 2021 Presents – Guttertalk: What are your goals racing in the ISL so soon after the Olympics? – Sponsored By Colorado Time Systems

Is now available for download in the Swimming World Vault!. Guttertalk: What are your goals racing in the ISL so soon after the Olympics?. The goal coming here—my coach was adamant—we’re just coming here to have fun. It’s as simple as that. I know you hear it over and over again, but even more so coming off the Olympics into this.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Kenai Peninsula Clarion

Jacoby takes bronze at World Cup

Seward senior Lydia Jacoby returned to international competition this weekend for the first time since winning a gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke and a silver medal in the 400 medley relay at the Summer Olympics. Jacoby won a bronze medal in the 100-meter breaststroke Saturday at the 2021 FINA...
SEWARD, AK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Mckeon
Person
Haley Anderson
Person
Michael Brinegar
Person
Cate Campbell
Person
Femke Heemskerk
Person
Tom Shields
SwimInfo

Gregorio Paltrinieri, Leonie Beck Close Out LEN Open Water Cup with Wins

Gregorio Paltrinieri, Leonie Beck Close Out LEN Open Water Cup with Wins. Gregorio Paltrinieri and Leonie Beck picked up wins in the fifth and final leg of the 2021 LEN Open Water Cup Series in Alghero, Italy, on Saturday. For Paltrinieri, it’s the second straight win in home waters in...
SPORTS
SwimInfo

USMS Nationals Day 3: Perfecting the 100 Freestyle

USMS Nationals Day 3: Perfecting the 100 Freestyle. The 100 freestyle is a challenging race that requires swimmers to have top-notch sprinting capabilities but also a level of endurance if they want a great time. To help you perfect your 100 freestyle, here are tips from two swimmers who won...
SWIMMING & SURFING
olympics.com

Emma McKeown clocks 100m free PB at Berlin Swimming World Cup

The Australian clocked 50.96 to win the women's 100m freestyle, lowering her previous PB of 51.02, over a second ahead of compatriot Madi Wilson in second. McKeown is fresh off an incredible Tokyo 2020 performance where she won four Olympic gold medals to become the most decorated female swimmer at the Games.
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Competitive Swimming#Open Water Swimming#Freestyle Swimming#Olympics#American#Fina World Cup#Australian#Isl#Campbell
SwimInfo

USMS Nationals Day 4: Celebrating John, Mary Pohlmann Who Met 58 Years Ago — On a Pool Deck

USMS Nationals Day 4: Celebrating John, Mary Pohlmann Who Met 58 Years Ago — On a Pool Deck. John and Mary Pohlmann fittingly met on a pool deck. It happened in 1962 in San Antonio, Texas, where he was stationed with the U.S. Army Special Forces for medical training and where she was living with her family. John was 19, Mary 18. A few months after they met, John asked her to a dance, and they’ve been together since.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

FINA World Cup Shifting to Budapest With Kristof Milak Slated For Action

FINA World Cup Shifting to Budapest With Kristof Milak Slated For Action. The second stop of the FINA World Cup series will take place from October 7-9 in Budapest, with the likes of Australian Emma McKeon and Hungarian Kristof Milak slated to headline the competition. While McKeon hauled in seven medals at last summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Milak was the gold medalist in the 200-meter butterfly and set a European record en route to the silver medal in the 100 butterfly.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Coaching Great Jacco Verhaeren Discusses Career and Approach on Inside With Brett Hawke Podcast

Coaching Great Jacco Verhaeren Discusses Career and Approach on Inside With Brett Hawke Podcast. When the name Jacco Verhaeren is spoken, high-level success on the international stage comes to mind. Verhaeren is one of the elite coaches and administrators in the world, with his latest role serving as the High Performance Director for France on the road to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. If Verhaeren follows his career arc, the French should put together a strong showing at their home Games.
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Laszlo Cseh To Swim Final Race At Budapest World Cup With ‘Surprise Rivals’

SCM (25m) The second stop of the 2021 FINA World Cup will take place in Budapest, Hungary from October 7-9 and will play host to what will be Hungarian swimming legend Laszlo Cseh‘s final race. Cseh, who has represented his home nation at every Olympic Games since 2004, will compete a 100 IM on Friday at the World Cup meet, giving him an opportunity to say goodbye to the sport in front of spectators.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Country
Netherlands
SwimInfo

Sunwoo Hwang Smashes Korean Record in 200 Individual Medley; Teen Adds Depth to Arsenal

Sunwoo Hwang Smashes Korean Record in 200 Individual Medley; Teen Adds Depth to Arsenal. South Korean teenager Sunwoo Hwang, who threatened the podium in a pair of freestyle events at last summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, has demonstrated his talent extends to multiple strokes. According to the Yonhap News Agency, the 18-year-old set a national record in the 200-meter individual medley during Tuesday’s action at the National Sports Festival.
SPORTS
SwimInfo

2021 FINA World Cup Budapest Day 2 Finals: Live Recap: Chalmers Scorches To 100 Free Victory

The 2021 FINA World Cup continued on Friday at the Duna Arena, Budapest in front of a vocal crowd as spectators returned to swimming once more. Kyle Chalmers was just 0.04secs off Matthew Abood’s Australian 100 free record in 46.50, Matthew Sates claimed his third title of the Budapest meet with victory in the 200IM and Tom Shields obliterated the 200 fly.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Matt Sates Joining Hwang Sun-Woo and David Popovici as the Future in 200 Freestyle

Matt Sates Joining Hwang Sun-Woo and David Popovici as the Future in 200 Freestyle. In July, teenage swimmers took the Olympic final of the men’s 200 freestyle by storm. Hwang Sun-Woo of South Korea, 18, held the world-junior-record holder after a 1:44.62 prelims effort, and also in the field was 16-year-old Romanian David Popovici. Popovici had finished 20th in the 200 free at the European Championships two months earlier in 1:48.38, but by the time he swam at the European Junior Championships in early July, he was down to 1:45.26.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Tom Shields Lowers Dressel’s 50 Butterfly American Record at World Cup

Tom Shields Lowers Dressel’s 50 Butterfly American Record at World Cup. 30-year-old American Tom Shields has recorded a very successful streak of racing in Europe over the past two months. After five weeks in Naples where he helped the LA Current secure a spot in the International Swimming League (ISL) playoffs with consistently strong performances and five individual wins, Shields has been impressive during the two stops of the FINA World Cup, in Berlin last week and now in Budapest. The latest of those efforts resulted in an American record.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Great Races: The End of the Michael Phelps-Ryan Lochte Rivalry; When Phelps Managed the Quad

Great Races: The End of the Michael Phelps-Ryan Lochte Rivalry; When Phelps Managed the Quad. As part of Swimming World’s Great Races Series, we take a trip back to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and the night Michael Phelps won a fourth consecutive Olympic title in the 200-meter individual medley. The event also marked the last meeting between Phelps and longtime rival Ryan Lochte. Here is the article about that night.
SWIMMING & SURFING

Comments / 0

Community Policy