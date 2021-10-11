Unleashing the Potential of Young Women and Girls Everywhere
The World Bank is committed to seeing every girl prosper in her life. Our projects support the education of hundreds of millions of girls and young women across the world. Working through interventions in education, health, social protection, water, infrastructure, and other sectors – as well as by joining forces with UNESCO, UNICEF, GPE and many other partners – we are making an even stronger commitment to support countries in ensuring that every girl receives the quality education she deserves. Today, on International Day of the Girl Child, we highlight the work of our teams all over the world, and discuss the barriers still preventing girls and young women from reaching their full potential.blogs.worldbank.org
