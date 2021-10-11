CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Unleashing the Potential of Young Women and Girls Everywhere

World Bank Blogs
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Bank is committed to seeing every girl prosper in her life. Our projects support the education of hundreds of millions of girls and young women across the world. Working through interventions in education, health, social protection, water, infrastructure, and other sectors – as well as by joining forces with UNESCO, UNICEF, GPE and many other partners – we are making an even stronger commitment to support countries in ensuring that every girl receives the quality education she deserves. Today, on International Day of the Girl Child, we highlight the work of our teams all over the world, and discuss the barriers still preventing girls and young women from reaching their full potential.

blogs.worldbank.org

Comments / 0

Related
ladatanews.com

Broken Girls Are Strong Women

Sometimes, we put people on a pedestal so high that they could never live up to the things we think they can accomplish when they fall and crack our souls. Perhaps that person should have been gently placed on the coffee table and not atop of the fridge because the responsibility you had for them was too grand for them to ever live up to and now, you feel broken because you didn’t get all that you wanted from one human being.
SOCIETY
TODAY.com

Celebrate International Day of the Girl with goods that support young women

Every day, young girls around the world push boundaries, tear down stereotypes and make their voices heard. To empower young girls everywhere, the United Nations decided to formally adopt Oct. 11 as International Day of the Girl Child in 2011. Since then, it has been a day to honor a girl's right to a safe, educated and healthy life.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#Education System#An Education#Tertiary Education#The World Bank#Unesco#Gpe#Fcv
The Independent

'Marginalized': Women trail men in some vaccine efforts

As coronavirus vaccines trickle into some of the poorest countries in Asia Africa and the Middle East data suggest some women are consistently missing out, in another illustration of how the doses are being unevenly distributed around the world. Experts fear women in Africa may be the least vaccinated population globally, thanks in large part to widespread misinformation and vaccine skepticism across the continent. But vaccine access issues and gender inequality reach far beyond Africa, with women in impoverished communities worldwide facing obstacles including cultural prejudices, lack of technology, and vaccine prioritization lists that didn’t include them....
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Women left behind: Gender gap emerges in Africa's vaccines

The health outreach workers who drove past Lama Mballow’s village with a megaphone handed out T-shirts emblazoned with the words: “I GOT MY COVID-19 VACCINE!” By then, the women in Sare Gibel had heard the rumors on social media: The vaccines could make your blood stop or cause you to miscarry. Women who took it wouldn’t get pregnant again.Lama Mballow and her sister-in-law, Fatoumata Mballow, never made the 3.4-mile trip (5.5 kilometers) to town for their vaccines, but the family kept the free shirt. Its lettering is now well-worn, but the women’s resolve has not softened. They share much...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Thrive Global

Maria Bayder of Young Women: “Ask questions”

Ask questions: Don’t be afraid to ask questions; no one will judge you, and people are generally happy to help someone. Asking questions at YWIB meetings helped me feel less confused and more confident about upcoming events. As part of my series about young people who are making an important...
Aiken Standard

Women Today: Young girls in Aiken are learning leadership skills in Girl Scouts

The Girl Scouts empower young girls and teach them to be leaders in the Aiken community. “Girl Scouts overcome barriers by building their confidence, creativity and resilience," said Karen Kelly, vice president of marketing and communications. "They learn to embrace risks and challenges by trying new things and taking on exciting adventures, preparing them to lead happy, successful lives.”
AIKEN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
Refinery29

Why More Young Women Are Taking Shrooms

Mushrooms – magic or otherwise – are everywhere at the moment. They’re in fashion, appearing on everything from Zara jumpers to Urban Outfitters earrings to Online Ceramics T-shirts. You can buy pots shaped like mushrooms, mushroom lamps, and prints adorned with encyclopaedia illustrations of different species. And that’s not all: on TikTok, the #tripptok hashtag – purposely misspelled to evade moderation – has over 74 million videos, the vast majority of which discuss using shrooms. Over on Netflix, a memorable episode of The Bold Type saw Jane and Sutton take a shroom-induced trip at work, while the 2019 documentary Fantastic Fungi offers a deep dive into the reported powers – healing and otherwise – of mushrooms.
LIFESTYLE
city-countyobserver.com

Women Engineers Want Girls Involved With STEM

Women make up 50.8% of the population and 48% of the American workforce, but only 27% are engineers. To combat this, the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) is holding an event called Invent It. Build It. (IIBI) Oct. 23 at the Indiana Convention Center for girls in grades 9-12. Billed as “the world’s largest conference for women engineers,” according to SWE’s website, it offers girls the chance to:
ECONOMY
13abc.com

Instagram accused of being toxic for young women

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Testimony before a Senate panel saying there is damaging and toxic effects for young women using Instagram isn’t a surprise for many that have been observing the issues for years. Danielle Bremmer is in college now, but she’s part of a generation of young women who’ve...
INTERNET
TheConversationAU

Caring or killing: harmful gender stereotypes kick in early — and may be keeping girls away from STEM

Gender stereotypes begin in early childhood. Bright pink “toys for girls” and blue “toys for boys” are sold on store shelves around the world. In the boys’ section you’ll find science, construction and warfare toys — perhaps a motorised robot, or a telescope. In the girls’ lane you’ll get toys related to cleaning, prams, dolls, kitchens, makeup, jewellery and crafts. Our research, published this week, shows by the early years of primary school, gender stereotypes from a variety of sources have already influenced children — leading them to aspire to “traditional” male and female vocations. This flows into lower numbers...
SOCIETY
wxxinews.org

Mentors inspire girls and women with disabilities

Amie Richards is from Massachusetts, and Reese Gieger lives in Atlanta. They have traded a few letters, but recently, they met virtually for the first time. Connected through the Disability EmpowHER Network’s “Letter from a Role Model” program, they both have spina bifida, a birth defect that causes a person's spine to develop abnormally.
ATLANTA, NY
hobokengirl.com

Young Women Making Waves in Hudson County: International Day of the Girl

“When girls do well, we all do well.” This quote from the White House proclamation for International Day of the Girl reigns true in every area of the world. Girls are vital to economic growth, community development, and so much more. On this day, we are looking at some amazing young girls in the area who are making strides in their industries, sharing their talents, and giving back to the community. And all of them are under 20 years old! Read on to learn more about these leading ladies.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
World Bank Blogs

Youth led healing for Africa: Amid and post-COVID

This is one of 38 winning blogs from the 2021 Blog4Dev competition, the World Bank Africa annual writing contest, inviting young people to weigh in on a topic critical to their country’s economic development. Blog4Dev winners responded to the question: How can young people work with their governments and civil society organizations to respond to the impact of COVID-19 and build a stronger post-pandemic economic and social system?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

The Woman Who Gave Birth in Her Grave

Female burial from near Bologna Italy (c. 7th c AD)Pasini ET Al 2018/World Neurosurgery. There are many stories within history that are considered gems due to their uniqueness, but many of them sadly have no hard evidence to prove their validity. It is rare that we find interesting stories buried under dirt that had been piled for over 2000 years. This grave had been discovered in 2018 by archeologists within Bologna, Italy.
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy