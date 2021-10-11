Unleashing the Potential of Young Women and Girls Everywhere

Sometimes, we put people on a pedestal so high that they could never live up to the things we think they can accomplish when they fall and crack our souls. Perhaps that person should have been gently placed on the coffee table and not atop of the fridge because the responsibility you had for them was too grand for them to ever live up to and now, you feel broken because you didn’t get all that you wanted from one human being.

SOCIETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO