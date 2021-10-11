CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. natgas futures fall to 2-week low on mild weather, rising output

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago

Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell to a two-week low on Monday on rising output and forecasts that milder than normal weather will continue through late October, keeping heating demand light and allowing utilities to inject more gas into storage than usual ahead of the winter. Traders noted U.S. gas futures were down even though gas prices in Europe were up about 5% and U.S. oil futures were up about 3% to their highest since October 2014 on worries energy supplies could run short this winter. Last week, gas prices in Europe and Asia soared to record highs on worries Europe will not have enough gas in storage for the winter heating season and as Asia's demand for the fuel remains insatiable. Those worries boosted U.S. gas prices to their highest since 2008 last week on expectations competition for gas from Europe and Asia would keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong. But there is a growing belief in the market that the United States will have more than enough gas for the winter after four weeks of bigger-than-usual storage builds and a lack of capacity to produce more LNG for export. Moreover, with the U.S. weather expected to remain mild through late October and gas production rising, traders said heating demand should remain low, allowing utilities to keep adding more gas into storage than usual for weeks to come. Front-month gas futures fell 11.9 cents, or 2.1%, to $5.446 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:52 a.m. EDT (1252 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Sept. 24. After U.S. gas futures closed at their highest since 2008 during last week's record volatility, speculators cut their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to their lowest since April 2021 as some traders cashed in their winnings, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 92.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 84.9 bcfd this week to 86.1 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally cooler and more homes and businesses turn on their heaters. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv expected on Friday. With gas prices near $30 per mmBtu in Europe and $32 in Asia, versus under $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce. Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slipped from an average of 10.4 bcfd in September to 10.1 bcfd so far in October due to short-term upsets at some Gulf Coast plants and ongoing planned maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland. Traders noted the work on Cove Point was expected to last about three weeks, meaning it should return this week. But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more from the United States when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana are expected to start producing LNG in test mode. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 8 Oct 1 Oct 8 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 8 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 95 118 50 79 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,383 3,288 3,870 3,543 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -4.5% -5.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.77 5.73 2.84 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 29.83 31.67 4.89 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 32.06 33.08 5.97 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 93 73 115 128 136 U.S. GFS CDDs 41 59 60 44 47 U.S. GFS TDDs 134 132 175 172 183 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.0 92.9 92.7 87.0 83.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.4 7.3 7.3 6.6 7.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 99.4 100.2 100.0 93.6 90.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.4 2.3 2.2 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.7 6.2 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 9.9 10.5 10.6 7.2 3.7 U.S. Commercial 5.0 5.3 6.5 6.1 6.8 U.S. Residential 4.3 5.1 7.1 6.3 7.2 U.S. Power Plant 32.0 28.7 25.9 30.6 27.7 U.S. Industrial 20.6 20.7 21.4 22.2 21.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.4 66.3 67.4 71.7 69.6 Total U.S. Demand 86.1 84.9 86.1 87.3 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.69 5.71 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.19 4.73 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.21 7.01 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.29 4.70 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.21 5.42 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.63 5.04 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.49 6.54 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.35 5.41 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 55.50 67.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 48.50 57.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 84.41 59.17 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 80.06 62.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 48.50 57.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 50.00 58.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

MarketRealist

Gas Prices Could Rise More if Putin and Goldman Sachs Are Right

Gasoline prices in the U.S. have been rising, pressuring the budgets of low- and middle-income households. Coupled with a steep rise in costs of almost all other goods, including daily-use items, there' a perfect inflationary storm. While many are wondering whether gas prices could go down in 2021, some think they could rise, including Goldman Sachs and Russian president Vladimir Putin.
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show U.S. oil-drilling rigs up 6 weeks in a row

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 12 to 445 this week. That followed increases in each of the last five weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by 10 to stand at 543, according to Baker Hughes. November West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade higher, up 79 cents, or 1%, at $82.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices headed for another finish at the highest since October 2014, FactSet data show.
OilPrice.com

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported another week of crude oil inventory builds. This time, the build is extra large, at 5.213 million barrels for the week ending October 8, as U.S. crude inventories sit 66 million barrels below beginning of the year levels. Analyst expectations for the...
The Independent

Global energy shortage leads to spike in oil demand

A global energy crunch is expected to boost oil demand by 500,000 barrels per day and slow the world’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.Oil and natural gas prices have soared to multi-year highs recently, sending power prices surging to record levels as widespread energy shortages hit Asia and Europe."Record coal and gas prices as well as rolling blackouts are prompting the power sector and energy-intensive industries to turn to oil to keep the lights on and operations humming," the IEA said in its monthly oil report."Higher energy prices are also adding to inflationary...
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
Fortune

Explaining the sharp jump in gas prices—and why you should get used to shelling out an extra $600 per year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Americans flush with stimulus checks and fat savings amassed in the lockdown don't seem overly worried about what's amounting to a sizable, stealth hit to their family budgets. It's the recent jump in gasoline prices to levels not seen since late 2014, during the bad old days when OPEC reigned and crude stood at $100 a barrel-plus. Since the start of 2021, prices at the pump have surged an average of 35% to $3.27 a gallon in September. That's a leap of one-fifth versus the pre-COVID sticker for all of 2019. Ninety-percent of U.S. households regularly buy gas, and before the virus struck, the families that take to the road were spending around $3000 a year to fill the tanks. Folks returning to their old habits of vacationing and commuting-by-car will be paying as much as $600 a year more a for gas than just eighteen months ago.
OilPrice.com

Biden Consults U.S. Oil Industry About Soaring Gasoline Prices

President Biden has discussed the latest trends in retail fuel prices with representatives of the U.S. oil industry, Politico has reported, citing unnamed sources in the know. U.S. gasoline prices hit a new high this month, to an average of $3.26 per gallon as of the start of this week, according to GasBuddy data cited by NBC. In certain states, drivers are paying more than $4 for a gallon of gas, the data also showed.
Reuters

U.S. natgas rises on higher LNG exports ahead of storage report

Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% to a one-week high on Thursday on lower output, rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and higher gas prices overseas that will keep demand for U.S. LNG strong. Traders said prices rose despite forecasts for mild weather to continue through the end of October and ahead of a government report expected to show last week's storage build was bigger than usual for a fifth week in a row. Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 94 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Oct. 8. That compares with an increase of 50 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 79 bcf. If correct, last week's injection would boost stockpiles to 3.382 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would be 4.5% below the five-year average of 3.543 tcf for this time of year. While utilities in Europe scramble to fill gas inventories before the winter heating season and governments around the world seek ways to control soaring prices, the situation in the United States is much calmer. Even though U.S. oil and gas prices are near multi-year highs and expected to rise this winter, there is a growing belief in the market that the United States will have more than enough fuel for the winter. Analysts expect U.S. gas inventories will top 3.5 tcf by the start of the winter heating season in November, which they said would be a comfortable level even though it falls short of the 3.7 tcf five-year average. In Europe, analysts say stockpiles are about 15% below normal for this time of year. Front-month gas futures were up 17.7 cents, or 3.2%, to $5.767 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:07 a.m. EDT (1207 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Oct. 5. Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. lower 48 states has risen to an average of 92.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. Over the past few days, however, daily output fell to a four-week low of around 91.0 bcfd on lower production in the Haynesville shale. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 84.9 bcfd this week to 85.5 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally cooler and more homes and businesses turn on their heaters. With gas prices near $33 per mmBtu in Europe and Asia, versus around $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce. Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants had slipped from an average of 10.4 bcfd in September to 10.3 bcfd so far in October due to short-term work at some Gulf Coast plants and earlier maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland. With the return of Cove Point on Tuesday, however, LNG feedgas was on track to rise to a one-month high of 11.1 bcfd on Wednesday. But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more from the United States when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana are expected to start producing LNG in test mode. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 8 Oct 1 Oct 8 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 8 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 94 118 50 79 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,382 3,288 3,870 3,543 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -4.5% -5.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.73 5.59 2.84 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 33.40 32.02 4.89 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 33.11 32.90 5.97 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 117 106 115 128 149 U.S. GFS CDDs 33 35 60 44 37 U.S. GFS TDDs 150 141 175 172 186 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.0 92.2 92.2 87.0 83.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.4 7.2 7.3 6.6 7.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 99.4 99.4 99.5 93.6 90.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.4 2.4 2.2 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.8 5.8 6.2 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 9.9 10.6 11.0 7.2 3.7 U.S. Commercial 5.0 5.3 6.4 6.1 6.8 U.S. Residential 4.3 5.0 7.1 6.3 7.2 U.S. Power Plant 32.0 28.5 25.0 30.6 27.7 U.S. Industrial 20.6 20.7 21.4 22.2 21.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.4 66.1 66.3 71.7 69.6 Total U.S. Demand 86.1 84.9 85.5 87.3 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.56 5.34 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.90 4.75 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.87 6.90 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.76 4.56 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.16 5.09 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.02 4.99 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.00 6.23 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.99 5.08 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 91.50 61.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 54.25 43.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 68.00 66.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 73.34 68.13 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 53.25 48.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 51.25 50.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Mark Potter)
