Aerospace & Defense

Southwest canceled more than 2,000 weekend flights and the disruption continues

By CNNWire
abc11.com
 4 days ago

The long weekend got a bit longer for Southwest customers after the airline canceled more than 2,000 flights this weekend. The long weekend got a bit longer for Southwest customers after the airline canceled more than 2,000 flights Friday through Sunday. The world's largest low-cost carrier canceled three of every...

abc11.com

Comments / 2

Best Life

Major Airlines Are Now Banning Pilots From Doing This

Commercial airline passengers know they can expect certain long-standing features of a typical flight, from flight attendants' safety demonstrations to air sickness bags in seatback pockets. But one seemingly timeless element of the in-flight experience is undergoing a change—and that means the next time you get on a plane, you might notice something different. Read on to find out what airline pilots are being banned from doing across the aviation industry, and why the shift is happening now.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WTVF

Southwest Airlines president offers explanation for flight cancellations

On Thursday, Southwest Airlines president Mike Van de Ven offered an explanation and an apology following a weekend where the airline canceled thousands of flights, leaving passengers stranded across the nation. "The operational disruption began on Friday and was initially created by weather and air traffic constraints that stalled our...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

United Airlines to add 10 new flights and 5 new trendy destinations starting summer of 2022

United Airlines Holdings Inc. said Thursday it's planning its biggest transatlantic expansion ever starting in the summer of 2022, adding 10 new flights and five new "vogue" destinations. The new destinations are Amman, Jordan; Bergen, Norway; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca, Spain and Tenerife in the Spanish Canary Islands, all routes the airline said are not served by any other North American carrier. It will also add flights to five popular European cities, namely Berlin, Dublin, Milan, Munich and Rome. It will also relaunch seven routes that were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, namely Bangalore, Frankfurt, Tokyo's Haneda Airport, Nice and Zurich. Shares were up 0.9% premarket and have gained 11% in the year to date, while the U.S. Global JETS ETF has gained 5% and the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
CBS DFW

‘We’re Sorry’ Southwest Airlines Apologizes, Offers Explanation For Stranding Thousands

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines apologized on Thursday for stranding tens of thousands of passengers starting last week and said it was working to make sure it doesn’t happen again. “There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry,” the Dallas-based carrier said in a tweet. “Cancelling thousands of flights and displacing customers isn’t what we want for you, nor is it what you should expect from us.” In an online post, company President Mike Van de Ven expressed his regrets for what happened. “Let me begin with our...
CBS Baltimore

Southwest Issues Apology For Thousands Of Canceled Flights

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Southwest Airlines issued an apology Thursday for the thousands of flights it has canceled since last Friday, disrupting travel plans across the country. “There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry,” the airline tweeted. There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry. Cancelling thousands of flights & displacing Customers isn’t what we want for you, nor is it what you should expect from us. https://t.co/NSBotfqdkm pic.twitter.com/pM9TINNq0Q — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir)...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Southwest CEO says Biden forced Covid vaccine mandate on them after days of flight chaos

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly has said that a vaccine mandate has been forced on the company by the Biden administration but that the demand for staff to get the shots has had “zero” effect on delays and cancellations in recent days. Mr Kelly told CNBC that he’s “never been in favour of corporations imposing that kind of a mandate – I’m not in favour of that, never have been. But the executive order from President Biden mandates that all federal employees and then all federal contractors, which covers all the major airlines, have to have a [vaccine mandate]...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Unsupported ‘sickout’ claims take flight amid Southwest woes

When Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues, unsupported claims blaming vaccine mandates began taking off.Conservative politicians and pundits, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, alleged the flight disruptions resulted from pilots and air traffic controllers walking off their jobs or calling in sick to protest federal vaccination requirements.The airline, its pilots’ union and the Federal Aviation Administration denied that. “The weekend challenges were not a result of Southwest employee demonstrations,” Southwest spokesman Chris Mainz said Monday.Still, Twitter posts claiming airline employees were “standing up to medical...
