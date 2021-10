Tesla has officially opened the Online Design Studio for Model Y customers in the United Kingdom and expects deliveries to begin in early 2022. Tesla started delivering the Model Y in the United States in March 2020, while deliveries of the all-electric crossover began in January 2021 in China. While Tesla’s Fremont facility in the United States and Gigafactory Shanghai in China produce the Model Y for their respective markets, the automaker did not plan to export units to the European market from either factory. Instead, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was adamant that Gigafactory Berlin would produce Model Y builds for the market, bringing in the newly-engineered design of the crossover utilizing the structural battery pack.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO