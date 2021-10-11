CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Bella, 28, Rocks Mini Dress For Outing At Art Gallery

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tRQeO_0cNfAhte00
BACKGRID

The actors’ oldest child Isabella Kidman Cruise looked beautiful as she showed off her artwork at a London exhibition.

Tom Cruise, 59, and Nicole Kidman‘s, 54, oldest daughter Bella, 28, may stay out of the spotlight for the most part, but she happily posed for photos during an art exhibition in London in September. The exes’ daughter is a successful visual artist in her own rite, and she was invited to an art exhibit, hosted by Courtney Love, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Courtney’s band Hole’s most acclaimed album Pretty On The Inside. CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS HERE!

Bella looked gorgeous at the event. She sported a floral black mini-dress, with white flowers on it, as well as a pair of black tights and combat boots. She also sported a black hat and held a leather jacket on her arm, while standing next to one of her amazing paintings. In another photo, she posed side-by-side with a pink-haired friend, while holding a beer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHGru_0cNfAhte00
Bella Cruise, 28, posed alongside her art at a September exhibition in London. (BACKGRID)

The painting Bella was posed beside is also being auctioned for charity by the Hole frontwoman and Parliament Tattoo. The artwork was somewhat psychedelic with depictions of a demon-like man and a cherub, featuring a similar color scheme to the Pretty On The Inside album cover. It’s currently valued at £250-375 (about $340-510 USD) on The Auction Collection website.

While Bella often stays out of the spotlight and mostly uses her social media to share pictures of her artwork, she has set the internet ablaze with a few selfies as of late. She posted a beautiful photo back in September, where she was rocking a t-shirt with a photo of Bill Murray on it. She also posted a selfie on her Instagram story back in July to show her support for England in the UEFA Euro Championships. More recently, she posted a selfie of herself in front of her cactus, while wearing a checkered red button-down.

Bella is the oldest daughter that Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise adopted while they were married from 1990 until 2001. She has a younger brother Connor, 26, who Tom and Nicole also adopted together. After the couple split, Tom had a daughter Suri, 15, which he had with his second wife Katie Holmes, whom he was married to from 2006 to 2012. Nicole has two daughters with her current husband Keith Urban: Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Katie Holmes looks just like daughter Suri in remarkable new photo

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri Cruise, is growing up to look more and more like her famous mother. The Dawson's Creek star shared snapshots from a stunning new photoshoot and the resemblance is uncanny. Katie updated fans with the black-and-white image of herself on the cover of Les...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Nicole Kidman makes rare comments about Tom Cruise marriage

Nicole Kidman says her relationship with Tom Cruise taught her an important lesson about love in the limelight. The Oscar winner, 54, appears on the cover of October's Harper's Bazaar in which she talks about her marriage to Keith Urban. She was also asked about her first marriage — and whether she felt annoyed by the press focusing so maniacally on the relationship.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Tom Cruise and Son Connor Enjoy Family Outing at LA Dodgers Game

Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor's Rare IG Post. Over the weekend, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself on the big screen. Not the big screen that's usually in theaters—but rather the Jumbotron at Oracle Park. On Saturday, October 9, the Top Gun star, 59, and his son, Connor Cruise, 26, were in attendance to watch the San Francisco Giants go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.
BASEBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Courtney Love
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Katie Holmes
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman stuns in sheer gold gown as she highlights endless legs

Nicole Kidman exudes Hollywood glamour in a new series of photos shared on social media. The Australian actress took to Instagram this week to share a number of pictures from a recent photoshoot, beginning with a striking image showing Nicole posing in a gold dress. WATCH: Nicole Kidman shares top...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Katie Holmes Shares Rare Pic of Suri in Daughters Day Tribute on IG

Katie Homes just shared a very touching tribute to her daughter. On Instagram, the 42-year-old actress posted an extremely rare throwback snap of her 15-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, in honor of National Daughters Day. In the pic, Holmes can be seen fixing a strap on her little girl's shoes, and in the caption, she added a string of red heart emojis. Naturally, fans couldn't help but gush over their special mother-daughter bond.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise’s Kids: Everything To Know About His Mysterious Relationships With Connor, Isabella & Suri

We’ve got all the details on Tom Cruise’s relationships with his son Connor and daughters Isabella and Suri. Tom Cruise is an iconic actor, but more importantly, he’s a father. The Top Gun star shares two adopted kids — Connor Cruise and Isabella ‘Bella’ Cruise — with his ex-wife, Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman. He also has one biological child, a daughter named Suri with his other ex-wife, Katie Holmes.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Exhibit#Parliament Tattoo#Auction Collection
E! News

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Enjoys Outing With Friends in Rare Photo

Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor's Rare IG Post. Connor Cruise is giving his followers another rare glimpse into his personal life. While the son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise doesn't post on social media often, he recently made an exception during a night out with friends in Italy. In a photo posted to his Instagram Story on Sept. 22, Connor can be seen smiling alongside his pals while enjoying a meal in Milan.
CELEBRITIES
MindBodyGreen

Nicole Kidman Uses This Bedtime Trick To Wake Up With Lush, Tangle-Free Curls

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. We'll wager you, too, have woken up with bedhead at some point. Unless you have the magical ability to fall and stay asleep peacefully on your back, chances are you doze off with your face smashed into the pillow, perhaps tossing and turning throughout the night—which does a number on your hair (your skin, too, but you can read about that here).
HAIR CARE
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman supported by daughter Bella as she makes stunning LA appearance

Nicole Kidman looked nothing short of incredible during her latest public appearance. The Nine Perfect Strangers star stole the show in a sheer red dress as she walked the green carpet at the opening gala for The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. But it was her hair that really got fans talking.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Tom Cruise and Son Connor Attend Los Angeles Dodgers Game Together

Tom Cruise made a rare public appearance with his son at a Los Angeles Dodgers game this past weekend. The Mission Impossible star, 59, was seen with his 26-year-old son Connor Cruise at Saturday's game Game 2 of the National League Division Series in San Francisco, with the Dodgers facing off against the San Francisco Giants.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore and daughter shock fans with their appearance in gorgeous Paris Fashion Week snaps

Demi Moore and daughter Scout hit Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, and fans couldn't get over how alike the pair look. The two attended the Stella McCartney show and shared pictures on their social media accounts. Demi, 58, and her middle daughter Scout both rocked looks from Stella, with Demi wearing a plain black maxi dress with intricate lace detailing covering the entire chest.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Meg Ryan Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance At Academy Museum Gala In LA — Photo

Meg Ryan looked stunning as ever as she made her grand entrance at a star-studded event in Los Angeles on Sept. 25. Meg Ryan made a rare public appearance while hitting the “green” carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala. The 59-year-old When Harry Met Sally actress looked youthful as ever while posing for photographers at the Los Angeles event on Saturday, Sept. 25.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Tom Cruise splits from his Mission Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell after a year of dating

Tom Cruise and his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell never officially confirmed their relationship but it was clear the actors were enjoying each other‘s company after attending several events together including the star-studded Wimbledon tennis tournament this past summer. They were first reported to be an item last December and after almost a year they have reportedly called it quits. According to The Sun, they have both agreed to be just “friends.” Read the details below.
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
83K+
Followers
9K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy