Working to understand the changing flavors of quarks
Visible matter, or the stuff that composes the things we see, is made of particles that can be thought of much like building blocks made of more building blocks, ever decreasing in size, down to the sub-atomic level. Atoms are made of things like protons and neutrons, which are composed of even smaller building blocks such as quarks. Studying those smallest building blocks requires experimentation where atomic particles are accelerated and broken apart, then theoretical work to understand and describe what happened.phys.org
