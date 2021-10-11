CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Rochester

By WROC Staff
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash late Sunday night in Rochester.

Rochester police officers responded to the area of Mount Read Boulevard and Driving Park Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle crash.

Once on scene, officers located a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle operated by a 24-year-old man.

Police say the motorcyclist, the only person involved in the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the crash appears to be accidental in nature.

Mount Read Boulevard has since reopened for traffic.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information regarding it is asked to call 911.

'She was my best friend': Brother of Rochester woman murdered in Atlanta calls for justice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A murder that happened hundreds of miles away is hitting close to home. Keisha Dowdell was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Lawrenceville, GA. Her husband, Corey Dowdell is charged with her murder after turning himself in later that morning. Both are from Rochester. Keisha’s brother Corey Lawrence is questioning how […]
ROCHESTER, NY
The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

