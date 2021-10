The Japanese region will finally see its representatives in the main Worlds competition. After an incredible tiebreaker match against Cloud9 in Day Three of the Play-in Group Stage, DetonatioN FocusMe has claimed a spot in the Worlds 2021 Main Stage. This is a truly monumental moment for the team and region. First of all, this is the first time a Japanese team has ever made it through the Play-in to the Main Stage. It's even sweeter that it's largely these players that have slowly been developing into this team that can stand up internationally.

