International Debt Statistics 2022: Multilateral institutions paved the way for the highest level of net inflows raised in a decade

By World Bank Debt Data Team
World Bank Blogs
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year the IDS publication continues to improve data quality and coverage to promote the comprehensive disclosure of public and publicly guaranteed debt of low- and middle-income countries. For the first time, IDS 2020 disseminated new data on the borrower composition of external debt obligations, with information on sectoral borrowing disaggregated by government, public corporations, and government guarantees.

