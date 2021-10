Odell Beckham is no longer the answer for Baker Mayfield and the Browns. The Browns need help at receiver. This isn’t a debate anymore. Baker Mayfield is not some slouch who can’t play quarterback. What we’re seeing is a team that has never truly had an elite wide receiver, at least during the Baker Mayfield era. Now, that’s not a knock on Jarvis Landry, Landry is slower than most tight ends, but he catches everything but the team needs a back-breaking guy who can stretch a defense It was supposed to be Odell Beckham Jr., but the Browns now need someone other than Beckham as “WR1” because Beckham is no longer that talent.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO