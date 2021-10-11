Teams with less than a 3% chance to make the CFP are not included.

So, Week 6 was wild, huh? Alabama lost. Oklahoma won with its backup QB. And Iowa defeated Penn State in a battle of top-five teams. Do you want to predict the future?. For the past seven years, the Allstate Playoff Predictor has been painting a week-to-week picture of which teams have a realistic chance to be one of the four teams in the College Football Playoff, and overall, it has been pretty accurate, if we do say so ourselves.