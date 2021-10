Right now, thousands of you are preparing for the biggest poker event of the year, the WSOP in Las Vegas. But many of you are heading to the capital of gambling without a clear vision of what you want to accomplish. Sure, you have dreams of winning a bracelet, taking the winner’s photo surrounded by friends and family, and going out partying. While that’s fun to imagine, is it helping you actually get to the final table? No.

