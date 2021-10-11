CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Cares invites the public learn about upcoming winter programs

By News Staff
 4 days ago
– Paso Cares, a local non-profit whose mission to provide for the immediate and longer term needs of houseless and needy persons and families in the Paso Robles area, invites the public to attend its upcoming Oct. 21 meeting to learn about forthcoming winter programs. The resources, which include its Blessing Bag and backpack drive programs, will help the houseless navigate the harsh winter weather.

This year’s drive is dedicated to Sandra Forrester, a longtime houseless Paso Robles resident who passed away this month. Her story resonates with the work Paso Cares is doing, especially as the cost of living in the region continues to rise.

“The houseless here in Paso Robles deserve our love and support,” says Mary Booker, Paso Cares board member. “We hope the public can provide needed resources so lives like Sandra won’t be lost.”

For the Blessing Bag program, Paso Cares is looking for items including snacks, hand sanitizer, travel toothbrushes, disposable face-masks, and brand-new socks. Items can be dropped off with Booker at 703 Spring Street anytime.

To join Paso Cares for their upcoming meeting, the public is encouraged to RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/189084736537/.

