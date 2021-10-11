CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Melvins’ Frontman Buzz Osborne Talks Importance of Listening Ahead of 36-Song Acoustic Collection Release

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhIcq_0cNf8VHl00

The Washington-based, genre-defining band, Melvins, wants you to listen up. Whether that means paying close attention to the soul-shaking sounds of groups like Led Zeppelin or The Jimi Hendrix Experience, or divine individual artists like Tina Turner or Aretha Franklin, Melvins’ frontman, Buzz Osborne (aka King Buzzo), wants you to hear what’s in the music: the depth of the songs, the intricacy of the artistic choices, the magic, even the proximity to God. In a way, that’s why he and Melvins’ co-founder, drummer Dale Crover, went through much of the band’s back catalog and decided ultimately to transpose 36 songs to to four acoustic albums, the collection of which, Five Legged Dog, is slated for release on Friday (October 15).

While at first, Osborne and Crover had no set intention in releasing the four-album collection, the band’s ambition soon grew. The members took on the challenge, especially when recording the vocals with the acoustic guitars. In so doing, Osborne says, perhaps their listeners will now hear the seminal band’s music differently, maybe even more impactfully.

“We really concentrated heavily on the vocals,” Osborne says, “because we knew there wasn’t going to be a lot of loud guitars to cover for anything. So, we worked terribly hard on the vocals, probably harder than on anything else on the records. We knew we needed to do that.”

Osborne’s band gets a lot of attention for its influence on grunge music and, specifically, the bands from Seattle, like Nirvana. But those conversations can be all too surface for Osborne’s liking. Those talks detract or dismiss the excellent musicianship from his band and its signature dark, looming, even cavernous sounds.

“I almost never hear anyone talk about our vocals,” Osborne says, “which is weird to me. It doesn’t come up that much.”

Then again, Osborne says, people often miss the important aspects of good songs. He says he never understands how someone could say they don’t dig groundbreaking bands like Zeppelin, Hendrix, the Rolling Stones, or The Stooges. Indeed, to hear Franklin or Turner is to witness the holy, he says. Coupled with that, Osborne feels frustration at newer generations of music listeners forgetting the past or glossing over it. But for Osborne, history is important. It’s not something to forget; instead, it’s something to build on.

“Take a song like Led Zeppelin’s ‘In My Time of Dying,’” Osborne says. “Our music has a similar vibe but we modernized it and weirded it up. I like all the same stuff I did when I was 13, plus a whole lot of other stuff.”

Melvins, which formed in Montesano, Washington in 1983, is a historic band. So, to go through the group’s discography was a big undertaking. As Osborne and Crover began, they said to themselves that one album wasn’t enough; it seemed even like a cheesy idea. Two wasn’t enough either. Three—well, if you do three, why not four? In a way, it was a “crazy” experience, Osborne says. But one that “worked.” In fact, it’s a testament to the band’s songwriting that the songs sound so good and even explosive on the new collection.

“Well,” Osborne says, “I wrote a lot of the songs like that. A lot of the songs were written on an acoustic guitar or they’re written on an electric guitar played acoustically—you know, like while I’m sitting around the house. So, you kind of know the songs are going to be good. You already know the riffs are good.”

The new collection of 36 songs (which coincidentally is the same number of holes in two rounds of golf, Osborne’s preferred sport) showcases what the band does well: writing, arranging, and performing music. Especially music that howls. Standouts on the big collection include the rambunctious, rhythmic “Billy Fish,” and multi-voiced, “Pitfalls In Serving Warrants,” both of which rattle and strike in sound waves.“Our stuff is much more sophisticated than people would imagine,” Osborne says.

For a band that’s put out around three-dozen albums, the newest is assuredly one of its most staggering. Volume is the key word, meaning both sound and the number of tracks. In that way, Five Legged Dog is almost a testament to Osborne and his band’s pure love of music. Why else revisit all these songs if not for a chance to breathe in them a new life?

“No art form moves me more than music does,” Osborne says. “Nothing ever has. If I want a jolt in the morning, I put on ‘Search and Destroy’ by the Stooges. That’ll ramp you right out of bed. Music is an old primal feeling that runs through every society since the dawn of time.”

Comments / 0

Related
femalefirst.co.uk

Jimmy Page: Led Zeppelin wouldn't exist now

Jimmy Page doesn't think Led Zeppelin would exist today because of the immediacy of the online world. Jimmy Page doesn't think Led Zeppelin would exist today because of the immediacy of the online world. The 77-year-old musician found working in the 1970s was a "fun time as a creative musician"...
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Four Reasons Danny Gatton Remains a Guitar Legend

Born in Washington, D.C., in 1945, Daniel Wood Gatton Jr. began playing guitar at age nine, inspired by players like Les Paul and Hank Garland. Bringing dazzling virtuoso technique to down-home styles, Gatton distilled blues, rockabilly and country into a twanging brew he called “redneck jazz.”. Here are four reasons...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Ultimate Classic Rock

Kiss Release ‘Beth (Acoustic Mix)’ From New ‘Destroyer’ Box Set

Kiss have released a new acoustic mix of their 1976 hit "Beth" as the first sample of their upcoming Destroyer box set. "For the new acoustic mix of 'Beth,' the original recorded acoustic guitar track was taken from the analog multitracks and has now been fully restored and mixed with the original piano, vocal and synthesizer tracks, adding a fresh yet familiar feel to this iconic recording," explains a press release.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Buzz Osborne
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Aretha Franklin
udiscovermusic.com

KISS Release Acoustic Mix Of ‘Beth’ From ‘Destroyer’ Deluxe Editions

KISS have released “Beth (Acoustic Mix),” the first song from the upcoming Destroyer 45th Deluxe Editions. The original version of the ballad from the Destroyer album was released in 1976 and reached No.7 in a 21-week run the on Billboard Hot 100, the band’s highest-ranking US hit single. For the...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

MELVINS Streams Acoustic Cover Of ROLLING STONES' "Sway"

Melvins will release their acoustic covers album Five Legged Dog on October 15, and is now streaming their cover of Rolling Stones 1971 track "Sway." Five Legged Dog runs as follows, and you can pre-order the album here. Edgar The Elephant (A Walk With Love & Death) Up The Dumper...
MUSIC
runningmagazine.ca

Five songs not to listen to during a run

We have all been there, you are jamming to your favourite running tune, then the next song comes on and kills your vibe. Music adds entertainment to your run. Studies show that music increases motivation and may help you run farther. We choose running songs that are upbeat and motivating, but a closer listen to some song lyrics shows that they aren’t motivating at all.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Band#Acoustic Guitars#Acoustic Collection
brooklynvegan.com

SeeYouSpaceCowboy release new song ft. Underoath’s Aaron Gillespie (listen)

Pre-order our exclusive splatter vinyl variant of SYSC's new LP. SeeYouSpaceCowboy have shared the second single off their anticipated new album The Romance of Affliction, and this is the one that features guest vocals from Underoath's Aaron Gillespie. Underoath's mix of clean-sung emo-pop and bone-crushing metalcore is obviously an influence on SYSC, so it's no surprise that Aaron's hook fits right into this song, which is yet another great taste of this LP.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

How Kanye West Inspired Tom Morello to Record His New Solo Album

At the beginning of 2020, Tom Morello thought he was going to spend the the bulk of the year rocking arenas, stadiums, and festivals with Rage Against The Machine on their long-awaited reunion tour. It was slated to kick off March 26th in El Paso, Texas, just days after the pandemic shut down the global concert industry. It not only cleared Morello’s calendar for the indefinite future, but left him stuck in his house without any sort of creative outlet. “I didn’t pick up a guitar for the first six months,” he tells Rolling Stone. “For the first time as a...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
mandolincafe.com

Critically Acclaimed Dawg Jazz / Dawg Grass Re-Released by Acoustic Disc

PORT TOWNSEND, WA. — Acoustic Disc has announced the long-awaited digital release of David Grisman's Dawg Jazz / Dawg Grass, the critically acclaimed 1983 Warner Brothers LP, out of print for over three decades. This Deluxe Edition of classic studio performances features David with Tony Rice and Martin Taylor on...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Billy Corgan Unearth Pre-Smashing Pumpkins Songs At Acoustic Madame Zuzu’s Gig

Over the past two weekends, Smashing Pumpkins overlord Billy Corgan played a series of four solo acoustic matinees at his Madame Zuzu’s tea shop in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Performed under the banner of William Patrick Corgan Early Years 1985-1990, the gigs were described as “a unique and intimate evening of story and song, as William Patrick Corgan explores his early years as a musician and songwriter with music written between 1985-1990 when he was a fledgling artist on the way to making his first album.” The shows included a number of songs from Corgan’s pre-Pumpkins goth rock band the Marked, as well as a number of early Pumpkins tracks. Below, check out the setlist and footage of almost every song from last night’s show, courtesy of YouTube account polkadotpam.
CHICAGO, IL
PopMatters

Melvins Go Acoustic But Still Sound Somehow Like, Well, the Melvins

The Melvins, God bless them, always have been an act eager to revisit their canon, to dive deep into the discography, and see what new diamonds they can mine. And so it goes with the trio’s new Frankenstein, a 4x LP titled Five Legged Dog, an acoustic re-imagining and considerable entrée of their nearly 40-year-long career. It’s alternately flawed, fascinating, and fantastic – credit, in the least, should be given to these guys for even trying something so bombastic and potentially career-rattling. No strangers to taking chances, Buzz Osborne and company deliver mightily on certain tracks and belly-flop a bit elsewhere. But the whole thing is about as close to a complete reinvention of their sound as we’ve seen in the group’s mighty run to date.
MUSIC
Daily Californian

BADBADNOTGOOD’s ‘Talk Memory’ is inaccessible to average listener

Following a five-year hiatus from its last release, Toronto group BADBADNOTGOOD has returned with its new album, Talk Memory. The eight-track album features only instrumentals with a heavy jazz influence, making for an ambient listening experience. It boasts impressive features such as saxophonist Terrance Martin (known for his work with Kendrick Lamar) and Brazilian composer Arthur Verocai.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy