Rock Hill, SC

Jewelry store at Rock Hill Galleria robbed at gunpoint, police say

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a jewelry store at gunpoint Friday night at the Rock Hill Galleria mall, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said two men entered Adams Jewelers around 7:43 p.m. on October 8 and robbed it at gunpoint before fleeing the mall toward Sears.

Officers met with someone from the store who said the two came into the store pointing a gun. One man hopped over the glass counter while the other ran around to get to the safe in the back room.

Police said the suspects grabbed items from the safe as the person fled the store screaming. They reported hearing two gunshots while running.

Officers searched the area for the suspects but they were not found.

The person from the store described the suspects as two Black men, one wearing a white hoodie and black pants carrying a backpack and one with a black hoodie and black pants.

The investigation into the robbery remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.

