Reid Bikes hired Leon Stimpson as its first product manager. Stimpson recently headed up product development at Forme Bikes. In a statement, Stimpson said he “saw a lot of potential with Reid as they are an exciting brand with a great global presence. I also share the same values in that a bicycle can look great, ride well but also be affordable. Reid is already very well established outside of the EU, but, hopefully, I can help grow the love for the brand inside the EU in the near future. I have already started on a refresh of the road bike range, some new Cruisers, and I am overseeing some exciting new mid-level MTB’s. I am really looking forward to getting stuck into Reid eBike range. We use the Ananda system which has some very impressive stats, and I can’t wait to see what I can do with it.”

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO