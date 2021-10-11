CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Former director of Ohio autism school sentenced in $150K theft

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NTInW_0cNf89CG00

BRYAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former executive director of an autism school in Ohio was sentenced in connection with over a $150,000 theft from the school.

Bonnie Kimpling, 53, of Chicago, was sentenced to 90 days in jail on aggravated theft charges. In addition to the jail time, she will serve five years probation and was fined $2,500 and ordered to pay approximately $32,269 in restitution.

As OSU fall break approaches, students facing COVID-19 requirements

Kimpling was also given a 2-year prison term if she fails to meet the terms of her probation.

Kimpling was charged in 2017 following an investigation by the Bryan Police Department and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Ohio Department of Education.

Kimpling was accused of funneling money from autism scholarships funds into her own bank account to pay her own credit card debts and additional purchases.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Autism school receives $30,000 donation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Rich Center for Autism just got a big donation. Ante 4 Autism gave them a check Friday morning for more than $30,000 This nonprofit raises money to support families affected by autism. Ante 4 Autism founder is Columbus native Doug Krinsky. He gave the check to help moms and dads right […]
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Bryan, OH
Crime & Safety
Bryan, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Education
Bryan, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
City
Bryan, OH
Bryan, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Attorney General#Scholarships#Osu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WKBN

Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre

The gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland, Florida, high school will plead guilty to their murders, his attorneys said Friday, bringing some closure to a South Florida community more than three years after an attack that sparked a nationwide movement for gun control.
PARKLAND, FL
WKBN

WKBN

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy