Former director of Ohio autism school sentenced in $150K theft

BRYAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former executive director of an autism school in Ohio was sentenced in connection with over a $150,000 theft from the school.

Bonnie Kimpling, 53, of Chicago, was sentenced to 90 days in jail on aggravated theft charges. In addition to the jail time, she will serve five years probation and was fined $2,500 and ordered to pay approximately $32,269 in restitution.

Kimpling was also given a 2-year prison term if she fails to meet the terms of her probation.

Kimpling was charged in 2017 following an investigation by the Bryan Police Department and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Ohio Department of Education.

Kimpling was accused of funneling money from autism scholarships funds into her own bank account to pay her own credit card debts and additional purchases.

