York County, PA

With fewer watchful eyes, advocates fear child abuse is going unreported

By Brandon Addeo
York Dispatch Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChild abuse reports dropped significantly in 2020 as the pandemic forced children to stay away from adults obligated to report suspected abuse. State health officials said that 32,919 child abuse reports were made in 2020, compared with 42,252 in 2019 — an approximately 22% decline. But the amount of confirmed child abuse reports dropped only slightly, with 4,593 in 2020 compared with 4,865 the year prior.

www.yorkdispatch.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Sex Abuse#Child Welfare#Opioids#Drugs
