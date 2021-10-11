Citi Upgrades CEMEX (CX) to Buy

BTIG analyst Gray Powell upgraded Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $353.00. The analyst comments "After conducting a number of field checks over the last few weeks, we are upgrading SNOW to a Buy rating and introducing a price target of $353/share. To go into detail, we spoke with four large enterprise customers as well as an industry analyst firm on spending trends with SNOW and the broader competitive environment. We left our discussions with the following key conclusions. First, we think SNOW is sitting in front of a huge opportunity in a rapidly growing data analytics software market. To this point, even established enterprise customers that currently spend $1MM+/year with SNOW continue to see significant growth potential in their usage over the next few years. In addition, we think SNOW has multiple competitive advantages against its large cloud infrastructure service provider competitors and emerging players (like Databricks (private)). All in, we came away from our fieldwork with a much higher degree of confidence in forecasts both near and longer term."

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO