CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

App designed to save lives not popular with Florida teachers

theintelligencer.com
 4 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An app designed to help save lives by targeting the location of an emergency at a school is not popular with teachers and other eligible employees because they don't trust it. In the two months it's been available, only 16% of school staff have downloaded...

www.theintelligencer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Joe Duncan

Ron DeSantis' Mask Mandate Ban is Officially Overturned in Florida Court; Here's What it Means for Floridians

DeSantis' school mask ban is shot down. What's next?. Well, folks, it's official. After a bitterly contested and long protracted legal battle, Florida's ban on local mask mandates that might be implemented by the counties or communities we live in has officially been ruled "unlawful" by a Florida court. I've been with you reporting on this the entire time, since back in May of this year, when Florida Governor DeSantis first signed the executive order that banned cities, counties, and municipalities from implementing mask mandates to keep their citizens safe.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WESH

Florida teacher's union: Teacher vacancies continue to grow

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Education Association says teacher vacancies are higher than normal this year and have gone up since school began. “We started with more vacancies than we’ve ever seen before, over 5,000 vacancies across the state,” Andrew Spar said. Spar is the head of the Florida Education...
FLORIDA STATE
Chicago Defender

Low Pay, Pandemic To Blame For Teacher Shortage In Florida

Florida is facing a troubling shortage of teachers with thousands of positions still open, according to CNN. There are more than 5,000 openings for teachers and over 4,000 more for other school staff positions, according to the Florida Education Association (FEA). The organization’s initial findings from a survey show that...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stoneman Douglas
Person
Bob Gualtieri
Daily Gazette

EDITORIAL: Interstate gun trafficking pact designed to save lives

With violent crime rising, particularly during the pandemic, and with more and more victims of gun violence, the new four-state cooperation pact on the sharing of gun data seems like one of those “What took you so long?” moments. In fact, you wonder why every state in the country doesn’t...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Palm Beach Interactive

COVID vaccine mandates save lives

While I am very sorry for the loss of Officer Anthony Testa and all of the others at the West Palm Beach Police Department and other agencies who have lost their lives due to COVID, the thing that has struck me was the 'unvaccinated.' Why would any agency that is there to 'protect' us not 'protect' us and each other in the workplace? (Palm Beach County Tax Collector) Anne Gannon has it right. Get vaccinated or don't work here. Think how much money Gannon has saved because her employees aren't racking up thousands in insurance company costs. Hospitalization, loss of job, loss of life, families left behind, are not options. Possibly the vaccination would have saved officer Testa's life, if their superiors had the backbone like Anne Gannon to 'serve and protect.'
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
akronschools.com

Teachers Credited With Saving Life, Teaches It

At Seiberling CLC in east Akron, Barbara Fisher's first-graders have the best possible teacher for their upcoming fire safety lessons as part of The Hartford Junior Fire Marshal Program. Barbara uses this specific program for teaching, but she's also featured in many of the student lessons available online. We consider...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#School Shooting#Mobile#Ap#Saferwatch#Sunsentinel#The Florida Legislature#The Broward Teachers Uni
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County School Board To Ratify Holocaust Education Proclamation

On Heels Of Controversy Drawing National, Negative Attention To Palm Beach County Schools, School Board Prepares To Stress Importance Of Holocaust Education. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Less than a year after the Palm Beach County School Board re-hired then re-fired a one time […] The article Palm Beach County School Board To Ratify Holocaust Education Proclamation appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Gabby Petito autopsy paints grim picture of last moments, experts say

NORTH PORT, Fla. – The Gabby Petito autopsy finding that she died of homicide by strangulation indicates a likelihood of domestic violence and deadly intent at the Wyoming campsite where an FBI-led investigation uncovered her remains last month, experts tell Fox News. Her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who shared the campsite...
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Black Enterprise

Young Couple Identified Behind ‘Suicide Pact’ Shooting At Florida Gun Range

Police have identified the young man and woman involved in a deadly shooting at a gun range in Daytona Beach, Fl. Ayadilis Chalas, 21, and 23-year-old Alec Matthew Almanzar were identified as the pair behind the “suicide pact” shooting that killed a woman and injured a man on October 7, WESH reports. The couple reportedly lived together in Ormond Beach and visited Hot Shot shooting range to perform the disturbing act.
FLORIDA STATE
editorials24.com

Why Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz cried in court

He has courtroom outbursts down to a fine art. Accused Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s lawyers gave him colored pencils and part of a Pokémon coloring book to soothe him after he burst into tears in court Wednesday, according to reports. But the move was swiftly challenged by prosecutors and...
PARKLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy