Reba McEntire Performs ‘Take It Back,’ ‘Why Haven’t I Heard From You’ Medley on ‘Tonight Show’ [Watch]

“Having fans from age 2 to 92 is a good problem to have,” says Reba McEntire, on an early morning Zoom call, regarding her just-released Revived Remixed Revisited triple-album that reimagines top hits from her four-decade catalog of iconic country songs. McEntire is a music superstar whose renown expands across ages and mediums. She’s a renowned vocalist whose mid-80s breakout into stardom also, via the video for 1986’s “Whoever In New England,” catapulted her into the global mainstream spotlight. Furthermore, her work in the 2000s as a sitcom star with a self-titled television program expanded her star power from stage to screen. Now, as an artist with three generations of fans who all have unique connections to various aspects of her performance excellence, the time was likely right for her to revive, remix, and revisit her incredible slate of music. To a room of journalists, McEntire took a half-hour to answer questions, offer reflections, and highlight just how profoundly impacted she was by having such an intriguing way to reconnect with her legendary material.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO