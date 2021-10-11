CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reba McEntire Performs ‘Take It Back,’ ‘Why Haven’t I Heard From You’ Medley on ‘Tonight Show’ [Watch]

By Jeremy Chua
Taste of Country
 4 days ago
On the heels of releasing her three-part box set, Revived Remixed Revisited, country superstar Reba McEntire stopped by NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (Oct. 7) to perform an ebullient medley of her hits, "Take It Back/Why Haven’t I Heard From You." Accompanied by her personal live...

Taste of Country

