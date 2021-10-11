Saints win: Enthusiasm and Relief

Photo credit Getty

The Saints victory on the road to the Washington Football Team is what the Who Dat Nation was waiting for.

Going into the bye, the team has compiled an above .500 average and has won back the endearing support of the fans who were quite critical of the team in their loss to the New York Giants last week during the home opener.

The D-word of last week (disappointment) was gladly traded in on GG-work (great game) as I cued fans about the game and sought their armchair thoughts on the game.

What I found is a Who Dat Nation still skeptical of in some ways of Jameis Winston, but more who feel the new Saints quarterback is still a work in progress who is coming around to the winning ways of the Drew Brees era and is showing potential.

One major difference among the fans I talked to was the return of the Who Dat cheer.

Not one fan, male or female, gave me a "Who Dat" after last week's loss. It was like the withholding of a piece of candy from an insolent child.

But this week, the Who Dat cheers, which are usually the sign-off of many female fans, were warm and enthusiastic. Yes, fans do have a personality in victory and defeat.