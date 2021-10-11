Michigan Works, Washtenaw County team up to help people expunge their criminal records
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some people are eligible to have their criminal records expunged thanks to recent Michigan law changes. Expungement means that the crime does not appear publicly, and you do not need to disclose it. This means that if you apply for a job, home rental, or assistance, the crime will not show up on a background check. It can still be viewed by law enforcement and other officials.www.fox2detroit.com
