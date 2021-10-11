American Legion Post 36

This past weekend, the Post had our information booth at the Railroad Museum's Fall Festival which successfully accomplished several purposes. First, it made folks aware that the American Legion is very much part of this community and is fulfilling our mission by serving our community in many ways. Folks "from away" were really impressed with what we are doing, and without having a bar! Folks from the community came by and not only thanked us for what we are doing, they donated money to help us with our missions. We also had the chance to discuss with some of our Maine visitors other programs we support such as Honor Flight and Maine Adaptive Sports and Recreation. We were able to sign up several for Honor Flight, including a Korean War era veteran and his veteran son. We met some great families who were excited to learn about Maine Adaptive and the opportunities it provides for their family member with some challenges and how they can also participate by volunteering. And, there were many who were able to fill out the forms that would enable them to get their military records and most importantly, their discharge document, the DD 214.