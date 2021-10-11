Breakfast Club: A Review of Celebrating Survival at Leslie Wolfe Gallery

The Rock Eaters: Stories , Brenda Peynado (Penguin 978-0-143135623, $16.00, 288pp, tp) May 2021. Brenda Peynado’s first collection, The Rock Eaters, places her in that growing cadre of talented short fiction writers who seem equally comfortable in venues as diverse as The Georgia Review and Tor.com, and whose voice is just as distinctive when writing about real-world poverty and student debt or about grim futures in which people take refuge in VR while their bodies vegetate in clean rooms to protect from ravaging plagues on the outside. The latter story, ‘‘The Touches’’, may be the most extreme example of the sort of compromises her characters make to survive in complex and hostile environments, but survival is one of the themes that connect her essentially mainstream stories with more bizarre tales of bodily metamorphosis. Another, closely related theme is marginalization, trying to find a place in a world that seems bent on betraying or even killing you. Sometimes Peynado begins with exaggerated versions of real life, as in ‘‘The Drownings’’, set in a version of Florida in which it’s become accepted that hundreds of young people will drown each year; here the outsider figure is a new girl named Rosa, who doesn’t even know how to swim. In ‘‘Thoughts and Prayers’’, as the title suggests, the theme is school shootings, which have become such a part of daily life (again set in Florida) that organizations with names like Mothers for the Sanctity of the World and Good Guys with Guns move from community to community to stage bizarre right-wing rallies. The outsiders here are a poor Muslim family in a neighborhood of Latino Catholics, but the story shifts fully into the fantastic by introducing pigeon-like ‘‘angels,’’ who sit on houses and supposedly protect the families, but who largely seem to just shit on the roofs.

6 DAYS AGO