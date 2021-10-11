Breakfast Club: A Review of Celebrating Survival at Leslie Wolfe Gallery
By Chris Miller
newcity.com
4 days ago
Artist clubs were important to art careers in Chicago back before we had many commercial galleries. They were an opportunity to present work to community leaders and collectors, as well as to the critical eyes of peers. Today’s collectors look elsewhere for important new work, and the art world has become too atomized to hope for critical consensus on anything. But art clubs still offer the company of fellow creatives, and so we have the Artist’s Breakfast Group, which meets periodically at a restaurant in Lakeview.
How does a retired attorney morph into a playwright more than 50 years following his departure from Carleton? In this talk, Tom will discuss his two plays that are being produced on St. Paul stages during October: Obscenity On Trial: The Case Against Dr. Charles Malchow at the Landmark Center Theater on October 7, 8, and 10; andNot in Our Neighborhood (co-written with Eric Wood) at the History Theatre October 14-24. Obscenity On Trial concerns the 1904 prosecution of a medical school professor for his authorship of an explicit sexual book intended for professionals, and Not In Our Neighborhood concerns an incident of vicious housing discrimination against a distinguished African American couple in 1924.
Theater lovers from all over the region turned out to show support for The Old Globe theater at its 2021 Globe Gala on Sept. 25 at the Globe's Copley Plaza and Lowell Davies Festival Theatre at San Diego's Balboa Park.
Read prices, menu items, and more about the Restaurants. Wow!! This skillet breakfast was amazing! Tons of great food. Best biscuits and gravy I have ever had. Beautiful atmosphere. Pros:. Amazing food and atmosphere. Cons:. Probably was not fresh cracked eggs. But still good. 0 Users found this helpful. Reviewed...
Wolfs Gallery at 23645 Mercantile Road, Suite A in Beachwood will present “Ken Nevadomi: Dancing on the Moon,” featuring select works from 1986 to 1993 of the local figurative painter and Cleveland State University art professor. Nevadomi has used paintings and drawings to address the close of the Industrial Age and the birth of the Information Age.
Oxford Community Arts Center is set to host a gallery opening and live performance for its 2nd Friday Celebration. The gallery opens at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 and the live music begins at 7:30 p.m. The event will take place on the first floor and Brant Ballroom of the arts center, 10 S. College Ave.
The musical reviews have started back up this year and are just as creative and fun as before. If not more. On October 5th and 6th, the Shawnee Mission East theatre program held their musical review for parents, students, and staff to attend. The show consisted of short children’s plays written and directed by each member of the play. Each story is very different than the other and filled with humor and so much more.
Register for Headwater Tour: This is a walking tour of the Flint River headwaters in Hapeville, led by Finding the Flint coordinator, Hannah Palmer. From the old Delta Technology Tower on International Boulevard leading up to the Delta Flight Museum on North Loop Road, the headwaters dip in and out of sight in a concrete landscape. The walk is one mile round trip on flat, urban terrain, so wear good walking shoes.
Friday night, indie rock and experimental lo-fi pop band Japanese Breakfast took over the Ogden Theatre. They delivered a simple and potent show filled to the brim with off-beat instruments, Asian influence and wavy melodies. “High energy” isn’t exactly the term for a show like Japanese Breakfast, but that’s okay. People didn’t come to their show to dance, although the crowd embraced a few short moments with groovier tunes to sway together. Instead, the focus was really on the sonic experience, which showcased plenty of ambiances, nocturnal vibes and an undeniably pretty musical score.
Editor’s note: In light of Saturday’s celebration of the Uptown Community Saturday, October 9, The Spy would like to share this interview conducted by Leslie Prince Raimond. Note from the editor of Here on the Chester. Pearl Johnson Hackett, her daughter Sylvia Hackett Frazier and their cousin, Rosie Perkins Herbert,...
The Rock Eaters: Stories , Brenda Peynado (Penguin 978-0-143135623, $16.00, 288pp, tp) May 2021. Brenda Peynado’s first collection, The Rock Eaters, places her in that growing cadre of talented short fiction writers who seem equally comfortable in venues as diverse as The Georgia Review and Tor.com, and whose voice is just as distinctive when writing about real-world poverty and student debt or about grim futures in which people take refuge in VR while their bodies vegetate in clean rooms to protect from ravaging plagues on the outside. The latter story, ‘‘The Touches’’, may be the most extreme example of the sort of compromises her characters make to survive in complex and hostile environments, but survival is one of the themes that connect her essentially mainstream stories with more bizarre tales of bodily metamorphosis. Another, closely related theme is marginalization, trying to find a place in a world that seems bent on betraying or even killing you. Sometimes Peynado begins with exaggerated versions of real life, as in ‘‘The Drownings’’, set in a version of Florida in which it’s become accepted that hundreds of young people will drown each year; here the outsider figure is a new girl named Rosa, who doesn’t even know how to swim. In ‘‘Thoughts and Prayers’’, as the title suggests, the theme is school shootings, which have become such a part of daily life (again set in Florida) that organizations with names like Mothers for the Sanctity of the World and Good Guys with Guns move from community to community to stage bizarre right-wing rallies. The outsiders here are a poor Muslim family in a neighborhood of Latino Catholics, but the story shifts fully into the fantastic by introducing pigeon-like ‘‘angels,’’ who sit on houses and supposedly protect the families, but who largely seem to just shit on the roofs.
From new parks and river walks to large warehouses and residential developments, many changes are taking place along the Chicago River. What do these transformations mean for Chicago’s communities? Who bears the burden and who benefits? In Chicago, a resident’s experience with the river often depends on where you live.
Review of Black Star by Eric Anthony Glover, illustrated by Arielle Jovellanos. Extreme temperatures. Flash flood alerts. Wildfires. Sounds like this past summer, no? These conditions are also found on the fictional planet Eleos, the setting for Eric Anthony Glover’s debut graphic novel, Black Star. Brilliantly illustrated by Arielle Jovellanos, the story follows an all-female team of scientists dispatched on a mission into deep space to retrieve a rare flower needed to generate a vital medicine to save human lives.
Local art gallery and business, Gallery 4 is celebrating 46 years as an artist cooperative in October. The public is invited to meet current and former member artists as we celebrate the community’s support of local artists at our local gallery on October 21, 2020. “We’re proud to be a...
Dual exhibitions have opened at one of Chicago’s newest venues for socially engaged art and architecture, Wrightwood 659. In these tandem shows, the no-longer-extant buildings are the main characters while the architects and preservationists play supporting roles. “Reconstructing the Garrick: Adler & Sullivan’s Lost Masterpiece” curated by John Vinci with Tim Samuelson, Chris Ware and Eric Nordstrom, and “Reimagining the Larkin: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Modern Icon” curated by Jonathan D. Katz, jointly endeavor to bring “the essence of these two titans of modern American architecture to life.” Both feature striking digital video re-creations of the demolished buildings alongside extensive photography, architectural renderings, correspondences, original furniture and beautifully articulated didactics.
After gathering around the kitchen island and catching up, and then regaling each other with stories over good barbecue, a local group of men settled into the living room of Dan Bennett last month to start a serious conversation. No, it wasn't about the start of the Auburn football season,...
Japanese Breakfast, the stage name of Brooklyn-based artist Michelle Zauner, has had quite the year. She released her debut book Crying In H Mart in April of this year, an extension of her essay by the same name published in The New Yorker in 2018. By June, she released her third studio album Jubilee and three months later; she kicked off her nationwide tour. After six weeks on the road, Japanese Breakfast returned home to Brooklyn to close out their tour with four back-to-back nights at the iconic Brooklyn Steel. Joining her was a fellow Korean-American artist Luna Li to open the show.
Perrysburg-based artist Robert Vanitvelt will be the first visiting artist to have his work showcased during the 30th anniversary celebration of the Wolfe Gallery on the campus of Maumee Valley Country Day School. Vanitvelt’s show “Faces of Change” features paintings depicting such figures as Martin Luther King, Jr.; Rosa Parks;...
Crumbl Cookies has become a popular desert shop across the nation, with new cookie flavors coming out each week. We tried this week’s flavors: sherbet, milk chocolate chip, blueberry cheesecake, pumpkin chocolate chip, classic sugar and chocolate peanut butter chip at the Des Peres location. “I like [Crumble Cookies] because...
The Long Beach Yacht Club was dishing out their Country Cruisin’ Breakfast this morning. Since 1999, the Long Beach Yacht Club has been serving breakfast during Cruisin’ the Coast. Their breakfast is popular among Cruisers as many come back year after year. It’s a buffet style breakfast serving all of...
Comments / 0