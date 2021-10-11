Drag queen Bella Noche offers words of wisdom on National Coming Out Day

According to Raven-Symoné, being a cohost on The View was not really what she thought it was going to be. While appearing on an episode of The View's podcast Behind The Table with fellow panelists Sara Haines and Candace Cameron Bure, the That's So Raven actor opened up about how the light hearted direction that the show was originally going to go in was quickly changed to a much heavier political focus at the start of the 2016 election.

