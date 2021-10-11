Drag queen Bella Noche offers words of wisdom on National Coming Out Day
Bella Noche in partial drag. (Credit: Instagram/@bellanochenyc) October 11 is National Coming Out Day. Sponsored by the Human Rights Campaign, the annual event celebrates those who come out as LGBTQIA+ and started 33 years ago. In 2022, when queer topics and issues have become mainstream, it’s important to remember that coming out is still a sensitive, monumental moment in someone’s life. Coming out can be frightening and even dangerous for some.northforker.com
