Some big moves have been made in the first few rounds of the WWE Draft during night 2 on Monday Night Raw, and the action continued with the third round. Adam Pearce announced that AJ Styles & Omos were the first pick of the third round, and that they would be staying on Raw. Sonya Deville then announced that Shayna Baszler will be moving to SmackDown. Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens was selected for Raw, and it was also confirmed that Xia Li will be getting called up to SmackDown.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO