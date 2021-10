The 2021-2022 tax rates for city residents will show a slightly lower rate than last year, primarily due to new construction projects that dropped the rates. The London City Council passed the second reading of Ordinance 2021-11 during a special called meeting on Thursday, lowering the tax rate from .087 to .086. That means motor vehicle and motorboats, real and personal property will be taxed at .086 cents for $100 in value. Those rates will be officially set once the ordinance is published in the local newspaper.

LONDON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO