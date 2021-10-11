CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Upsala, MN

Upsala Senior Living may break ground mid-November

By Sheila Bergren Staff Writer sheila.bergren@apgecm.com
hometownsource.com
 4 days ago

The Upsala City Council heard an update from Tim and Amy Jo Matros about the progress of the building of Upsala Senior Living, Monday. “Speaking to our construction guy, everything is coming together, so we’re thinking mid-November, we should be able to hit the groundbreaking and get into the ground. We’ll put up the walls and the roof and get the shell of the building heated throughout the winter and then the construction crew work in the building throughout the winter,” Tim said.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
City
Upsala, MN
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Care#Living Will#Home Care#Upsala Senior Living#The Upsala City Council
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy