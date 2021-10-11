Upsala Senior Living may break ground mid-November

The Upsala City Council heard an update from Tim and Amy Jo Matros about the progress of the building of Upsala Senior Living, Monday. “Speaking to our construction guy, everything is coming together, so we’re thinking mid-November, we should be able to hit the groundbreaking and get into the ground. We’ll put up the walls and the roof and get the shell of the building heated throughout the winter and then the construction crew work in the building throughout the winter,” Tim said.