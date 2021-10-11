CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RMV process for checking immigration status is deficient

By Annelise Araujo
commonwealthmagazine.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONLY RESIDENTS with lawful immigration status may apply for a Massachusetts driver’s license. Yet even immigrants who are lawfully present face problems verifying their immigration status to the satisfaction of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles. The process the RMV uses to verify an applicant’s immigration status is fraught with frustration, delays, inconsistent results, multiple trips to RMV service centers, and gaps in license validity.

americanmilitarynews.com

Biden DHS will no longer deport illegal immigrants for being in US illegally starting Nov. 29

Effective November 29, being in the United States illegally is no longer sufficient alone to earn deportation, according to new immigration enforcement guidelines released by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday. “For the first time, our guidelines will, in the pursuit of public safety, require an assessment...
IMMIGRATION
CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul Signs Legislation Protecting Immigrants From Being Blackmailed, Intimidated Over Legal Status

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation making it illegal to use a person’s immigration status against them. Threats to report a person’s immigration status could previously be treated as a crime in cases of labor and sex trafficking, but they weren’t treated as potential extortion or coercion offenses. The bill now allows prosecutors to charge individuals with a crime if they blackmail or intimidate others based on their legal status in situations unrelated to labor or sex trafficking. Similar measures have been enacted in California, Colorado, Maryland and Virginia.
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

DHS cancels border wall contracts in Texas as migrant crisis swells

The Department of Homeland Security is pulling the plug on contracts to erect a border wall in the embattled Rio Grande Valley — even as migrants from around the world continue to pour into the US from Mexico in unprecedented numbers. The agency “intends to cancel the remaining border barrier...
TEXAS STATE

