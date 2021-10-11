RMV process for checking immigration status is deficient
ONLY RESIDENTS with lawful immigration status may apply for a Massachusetts driver’s license. Yet even immigrants who are lawfully present face problems verifying their immigration status to the satisfaction of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles. The process the RMV uses to verify an applicant’s immigration status is fraught with frustration, delays, inconsistent results, multiple trips to RMV service centers, and gaps in license validity.commonwealthmagazine.org
