CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Work on effects of minimum wage, immigration awarded Nobel in economics

By The Associated Press
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize for economics Monday for pioneering research that showed an increase in minimum wage does not lead to less hiring and immigrants do not lower pay for native-born workers, challenging commonly held ideas. Two others shared the award for creating a way to study these types of societal issues.

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

How the minimum wage lost relevance

The federal minimum wage is now just 28% of average hourly earnings. That's just half its level in 1968, when the ratio was 54%. Why it matters: The federal minimum is so low — well below the living wage in all states — that it has at this point lost most of its power as an anchoring mechanism.
BUSINESS
Connecticut Public

A Nobel Prize for a revolution in economics

Sure, winning the Nobel Prize in economics may be one of the crowning achievements of David Card's storied career. And, yeah, he gets to split more than a million dollars with the two other winners of the 2021 prize, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens. But that's just the cake. There's also the icing. David Card teaches at UC Berkeley, so for him becoming a Nobel laureate comes with an extra perk: free parking for life. Seriously.
ECONOMY
Stanford Daily

Nobel Prize in economics awarded to Stanford professor Guido Imbens

Stanford economics professor and senior fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research Guido Imbens was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences on Monday morning for his contributions to the analysis of causal relationships. Imbens is the University’s 35th Nobel Laureate, following the paths of Stanford economists Robert...
STANFORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Massachusetts State
industryglobalnews24.com

Nobel Economics Prize awarded to three Economists for "natural experiments”

David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens were awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics based on their "natural experiments", which is an innovative method of empirical research. Highlights. The Nobel Prize for Economics was awarded to three professors. The prize is given for their contribution in adopting clinical trial techniques.
ECONOMY
USA Today

Joshua Angrist awarded Nobel Prize for Economics

Joshua Angrist, a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is one of three US-based economists to win the Nobel prize for economics for his research on wages, jobs. (Oct. 11)
JOBS
cbslocal.com

3 Economists, Including Pittsburgh Native, Awarded Nobel Economics Prize

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The final Nobel Prize of 2021 has gone to three economists, and there are two Pennsylvania connections to the winners. Half went to David Card, who won for pioneering research that showed an increase in the minimum wage does not lead to less hiring. That research was partly based on fast-food restaurants in Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Guido Imbens
Person
Alfred Nobel
Person
Maria Ressa
The Guardian

Nobel prize in medicine awarded to US duo for work on sense of touch

Two US researchers have won the 2021 Nobel prize in physiology or medicine for work that unlocked the secrets of the sense of touch. Prof David Julius, a physiologist at the University of California in San Francisco, and Prof Ardem Patapoutian, a neuroscientist at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California, were honoured for their discovery of receptors in the skin that sense heat, cold and touch – making them crucial for survival. The work paves the way for a range of new medical treatments for conditions such as chronic pain.
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

Climate pledge mapping begins; plus, why private equity is buying fossil fuels

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights A lot being said this morning about the latest report from The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, chaired by Mike Bloomberg, which found for the first time that more than 50% of the 1,600 world’s largest companies surveyed disclosed their climate risks and opportunities. As consensus on climate initiatives continues […]
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Hard choices loom for finance chiefs and their climate pledges

In speeches and communiques from top finance officials at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank this week, one word was ubiquitous: climate. Leaders of the institutions and government ministers pledged action to meet the global climate goals of keeping warning below 1.5 degrees Celsius and reaching net zero emissions by 2050, with an eye towards next month's COP26 climate change summit. "I'm afraid it is time to roll up our sleeves and detail our plan of actions," Britain's Prince Charles said at a World Bank event Thursday. "With action on climate change, biodiversity loss and a just transition more urgent than ever, I can only encourage us all to get to work and solve this problem."
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prizes#Economics#Ap#Canadian#Dutch#Stanford University
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
BUSINESS
erienewsnow.com

Kamala Harris came in to solve issues in Central America. But the problem is now much bigger.

When President Joe Biden tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to address the reasons people migrate to the US southern border, her focus was on addressing problems in Central America. But seven months later, it's migrants arriving from even farther away in South America who are overwhelming the administration, leaving the White House with a larger problem that officials are still looking for ways to solve.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Philippines
mississippifreepress.org

‘I’m Not An Anti-Vaxxer’: Mississippi Public Health President Resigns After Vaccine, Ivermectin Comments

Dr. Catherine Moring, president of the Mississippi Public Health Association, resigned her leadership role in the organization late last week after questioning the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in a Bloomberg article, instead crediting the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin for protecting her during her own infection. In Moring’s interview...
PUBLIC HEALTH
chargervoice.com

Biden’s Presidential Approval Ratings Declining

The so-named most popular President in our country’s history is now facing some nasty new approval ratings. The President now stands at 43% approval and 53% disapproval in the poll, which was conducted Sept. 1-17. That’s down from a 49%-48% approval/disapproval rating in Gallup’s Aug. 2-17 survey. The president stood at 56%-42% disapproval in Gallup’s June poll. Now the media is trying to blame the drastic decline of his approval rates on Covid-19. Not focusing on the more obvious reasons like our ever-growing gasoline shortage in our country. As we watch our gas prices almost double and almost no gas station anywhere that doesn’t have at least two pumps that are out of service. Another reason the country is feeling insecure about how our president’s ability to run our country is how he poorly dealt with the situation in Afghanistan. Not only was he and his whole staff informed that pulling troops out of Afghanistan would lead to massive terrorist uprisings, but also left 85 billion dollars worth of military equipment including, M4A1s, M16s, various types of sidearms, multiple Humvees with machine guns attached to them, stealth drones, attack helicopters of all kinds, and also a few tanks. All of this was left up for grabs for the Taliban and Al-Qaeda. Then he abandoned hundreds of Americans and other Afghani men and women who helped with security and intelligence. He also left thousands of innocent men, women, and children who wanted to escape to America up for grabs for the Taliban to capture, torture, and then brutally murder. And his response when he’s asked about the situation he either said he takes “no responsibility” or he just simply turned around and walks away. Then also a drag on his approval polls is the crash of our stock market. During his Presidency the stock market dropped by 777.68 points, yet again he takes absolutely no responsibility somehow finding a way to place the blame on the previous President Donald J. Trump, saying how Trump and his tax-cutting and his handling of the government’s spending doomed him for a stock market crash. Even though the stock market did not crash and the unemployment did not skyrocket until he raised taxes, raised unemployment wages, and removed all Trump restrictions on Government spending. Then there’s his inability to speak a coherent sentence in English for more than a couple of seconds. He stumbles more than a half-paralyzed man going down a flight of stairs. Then there’s the forgetting where he’s at. He once thought he was in “Kingswood community center” then stated, “actually that’s the one down I used to work at, that’s a joke I didn’t know where we were.” So maybe the people’s distrust in our President’s cognitive ability to run our country is valid on many levels. It is a little concerning that his ability to cognitively do anything is dropping very fast.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
110K+
Followers
49K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy