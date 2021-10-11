CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are laid bare in a massive leak from a UK retailer

By Peter Holden
talkandroid.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle may have finally confirmed the October 19th launch date for the Pixel 6 series but that doesn’t mean that the leaks have to stop. Indeed, a UK retailer prematurely posted the listing pages for both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro over the weekend, revealing and confirming almost everything you might want to know about Google’s new smartphones, including the presence of 30W wired charging on both models.

