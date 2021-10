All are invited to join Midcoast Conservancy Executive Director Pete Nichols, Waldo SWCD Technical Director Aleta McKeage, and Midcoast Conservancy board member Buck O’Herin for a walk and talk about the role of wildlands in maintaining forest health, as well as their importance for species diversity and sequestering carbon. Only about 4% of Maine’s forests are protected as wild (no forestry, no development) and yet conservation science indicates that much more is needed in the near future for the health of natural and human communities. The walk will be on Nov. 6, on the Whitten Hill Trail in Montville, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The rain date is Nov. 7.

MONTVILLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO