AFC South standings: Titans secure in first place through Week 6

By Mike Moraitis
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans notched their third victory of the 2021 season versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, which was an important bounce-back win following a brutal Week 4 loss to the New York Jets.

The win was not only the first by the Titans against a rookie quarterback in the Mike Vrabel era, but it was also Jacksonville’s 20th straight loss, making the franchise the second in NFL history to reach that putrid mark.

With the win, the Titans remain in first place in the AFC South with a 3-2 mark. And, Tennessee put some more distance between themselves and Houston, as the Texans lost to the New England Patriots.

The Indianapolis Colts have yet to play their Week 5 contest, but the result doesn’t matter in terms the Titans remaining in first place. Indy will have its hands full with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

1. Tennessee Titans (3-2)

2. Indianapolis Colts (1-3)

3. Houston Texans (1-4)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5)

For next week, the Titans will host the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” and will remain in first place no matter the result.

Even if the Colts beat the Ravens and then win versus the Texans in Week 6, the Titans owns the division record tie-breaker. As for the Jags, they’ll be in search of their first win of the season at home against the Miami Dolphins.

