Lightning ink coach Jon Cooper to three-year extension

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SND2A_0cNf4OD400
Coach Jon Cooper signs a three-year extension with the Lightning through the 2024-25 season. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — On the eve of the Lightning’s season opener — and the beginning of their chase for a third straight Stanley Cup title — the team ensured that head coach Jon Cooper will remain behind the Tampa Bay bench for the next four seasons.

Cooper signed a three-year extension with the Lightning through the 2024-25 season, the team announced Monday morning. Cooper was entering the final season of his existing contract.

“Unequivocally, Coop is the best person for the job,” Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said in a statement. “He is a great leader, spokesperson and ambassador for our organization. We are lucky to have him as our head coach and I very much look forward to our continued partnership.”

Financial terms were not disclosed, but Cooper reportedly was making between $3.5 to $4 million annually on his current deal.

After becoming just the second team to win back-to-back Stanley Cups since the salary cap era began in 2005, the Lightning this offseason secured stability at the top of their organization.

The team extended BriseBois, who also was entering the final year of his contract. On the ice, the Lightning signed top-line center Brayden Point to an eight-year extension worth an average of $9.5 million a year.

Hired March 25, 2013, to replace Guy Boucher, Cooper is the longest-tenured coach in the NHL. Former Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman hired Cooper, a former lawyer turned juniors and minor-league coach following his success with the Lightning’s AHL affiliates in Norfolk and Syracuse.

Seven of Cooper’s eight full-season Lightning teams have gone to the playoffs, including five trips to at least the conference final over a seven-year span.

This is Cooper’s third contract extension with the Lightning. Most recently, he signed a three-year deal just before the end of the 2018-19 regular season. The Lightning won the President’s Cup that season, but exited the postseason following a first-round upset to the Blue Jackets.

But in the two seasons since, Cooper’s Lightning have ended the season hoisting the Stanley Cup. Under his leadership, the team re-invented itself from a group that relied on its superior skill to one that played a solid 200-foot game and grinded out wins, especially during the long haul of the postseason.

“It has been a tremendous honor to be the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the past eight-plus seasons and I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to build on what we have here,” Cooper said. “My family and I love the organization and being a part of the Tampa Bay community, it is our home. I’d like to extend a sincere thank you to (Lightning owner Mr. (Jeff) Vinik, Julien, (CEO) Steve Griggs, the rest of the coaching staff and all the players for making this one of the best jobs in the NHL.”

• • •

