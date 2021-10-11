Mason woman handcrafts over-the-top hats for local witches

Whether they're hanging on a wall as Halloween decor or worn as a fashionable accessory, Sharla Horton's handcrafted witch hats are impossible to ignore.

Lauren Shields 2021 Debbie Shattuck and Sharla Horton

"You know, I'm known as the hat lady," Horton said.

This is the third year the owner of Busy Bee Creations at Maple Street Mall in Mason has crafted these hats. At first, it was just for her own coven.

"My mother-in-law and I made a hat for...the witch walk two years ago and that's when Debbie was like, 'You should try to sell those.' And I was like, 'Okay.' So I made a few and it just...poof!" Horton said.

Lauren Shields 2021 Horton's witch hats

She sold 53 hats her first year. This year, she's already sold 64.

"This is the first year I took special orders," Horton said. "We knew the walk was definitely going to happen."

The annual Mason Witches on the Town event will take place Saturday, Oct. 23. Registration is open through Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Lauren Shields 2021 Busy Bee Creations at Maple Street Mall

"We have heard over 400 witches have already registered," said Debbie Shattuck, owner of Maple Street Mall. "I have also heard that they're intending to cap it at 500."

The cost to register is $10.

"With that you get in the mail a wristband and a passport, and it tells you the different businesses that are participating," Shattuck said. "You can start at any of those 18 businesses and get a goodie at each stop."

Lauren Shields 2021 Horton's witch hats at Maple Street Mall in Mason



Horton said Witches on the Town is also a costume contest so "the bigger the witch, the better."

"It looks like...we flew in on our brooms and took over Mason," Horton laughed.

"It's been a blast to watch this happen. It's been so organic...it's just blossomed into, well, no pun intended, these beautiful floral hats and it's just been beautiful to watch her blossom with it and get creative and just expand. I mean, just expand," Shattuck said.

Horton is accepting custom orders until Oct. 20. The hats can be found exclusively at Maple Street Mall.

