Gold Medal Gymnasts take on North Little Rock in ‘GOAT’ tour

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock is shining a bit brighter tonight with the addition of a few extra champions.

The Gold Over America Tour or “GOAT” tour stopped at Simmons Bank Arena Sunday night, bringing Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and an award-winning team of gymnasts to Central Arkansas to showcase their skills on everything from the floor to the beam.

The feats of athleticism were accompanied by pop music and dance breaks, including a grand finale where a select number of attendees were invited onto the floor to dance with the team.

Biles taking to the mat once more is something fans have longed to see since the end of the Olympic games. For young fans like Asia Harris, it’s something she’s waiting months to see.

“My granny, she surprised me,” Harris explained before entering the arena. She wore a custom-made shirt and leggings combo decorated with the word “GOAT” and images of Simone Biles, a present from her older cousin in preparation for the showcase.

Harris is just one of many aspiring young gymnasts who packed the arena to watch the celebration of female athletes, showcasing some of the best in the world including Biles, Laurie Hernandez, and MyKayla Skinner. Another young attendee, Marleigh Lawrence, said she was here to see her “favorite gymnast in the whole world” while Olivia Tucker exclaimed, “you guys are my inspiration to do what I love to do.”

The showcase lasted just under two hours and included events on the uneven bars, beam, floor, and tumble track. The team’s next stop will be in Kansas City on Oct. 12.

