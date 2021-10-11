CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, NY

Arad Evans Inn reopens after fire

By Jason Klaiber
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351XOb_0cNf4H1z00
The Arad Evans Inn has reopened in Fayetteville a year after a fire coursed through parts of the restaurant. (Photo: Jason Thomas)

FAYETTEVILLE – A year after a fire ripped through sections of the Arad Evans Inn in the thick of social distancing and capacity restrictions, the enduring Fayetteville dining spot has managed to return as good as new.

On Sept. 12, 2020, the flames from the inadvertent fire originated with a worker’s use of a hot torch during the replacement of the flat roof over the bar area.

It spread to the crawl space above the kitchen, an office and the large second-floor private dining room, though no one was hurt and local crews were able to put it out before it fully engulfed the Federalist-style former farmhouse.

However, because the sprinkler system was deployed, and since firefighters had to face challenging maneuvers through the restaurant to extinguish the blaze, the building had extensive water damage, including four feet of standing water in the basement.

As a result, the entire kitchen structure had to be demolished and the private dining room often used for business dinners was completely gutted. Also, upon inspection, asbestos was unexpectedly found in the imported sheet rock mud implemented in the phase of construction that wrapped up a quarter century prior.

With regulated coordination ensuing among the asbestos abatement company, the carpenter and the newly hired roofing contractor, operation of the Arad Evans as a functioning fine dining restaurant was halted through the rest of 2020 and for much of 2021, but it rebounded from the initial misfortune with an improved, more contemporary structure.

“The fire was a setback, but it made us stronger,” said Jason Thomas, the owner of the Arad Evans Inn. “We’ve retouched pretty much every square inch of the restaurant from the attic to the basement and everywhere in between. It’s in incredible shape.”

Once the repainted and re-wallpapered restaurant officially but quietly reopened on this most recent Sept. 23 with its chairs, tables and plates brought back from storage, Thomas said the sense of stress washed away.

“As soon as we opened the door and the first customer walked through, it was like the clouds cleared,” he said.

Despite its name, the Arad Evans Inn has not offered overnight accommodations since its early days.

Around the time it opened in 1995, an improperly installed pipe froze and burst on a “bitter cold” night in February, leaving the entire building flooded, but back then, it closed for not even half a week.

Though the establishment was able to keep a certain number of employees on the payroll through the ordeal of the last year, the staffing shortage has led to a limitation on the amount of reservations taken and the amount of seating allotted.

“We’re as busy as we want to be,” said Thomas, who also owns Papa Gallo Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. “I didn’t want to just open the doors and fill the restaurant and not be able to give people the food quality and service they expect.”

The restaurant located at 7206 E. Genesee St. is currently looking to hire line cooks, dishwashers and other kitchen staff as well as bussers, hostesses and wait staff in the front of the house.

Walk-ins for the bistro are nevertheless welcome, and just as before, the Arad Evans Inn maintains a wine program and still serves staples such as escargot, a renowned house salad and its chocolate tower dessert.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles American Legion drive-thru coming Halloween Oct. 31

SKANEATELES — For the second year in a row, the Skaneateles American Legion invites the children of our community to a drive-thru Halloween party. The Legion is located conveniently on the edge of the Village just past the Austin Park Pavilion on Jordan Street. Simply drive in the south entrance and stop at each of the 6 candy stations for treats given out by members of our Legion family decked out for Halloween.
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Preparing for Dickens Christmas

SKANEATELES — The calendar may still say October but the holiday season is not so far away and that means the work has already started for this year’s Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles. While Jim Green, creative director and the performer who has brought Dickens to life for many years has much of the core cast in place with performers who have been a part of Dickens for many years, there is always room for more people to join the fun. Greene and others gathered for auditions at the First Presbyterian Church recently, looking for talented performers to join the cast as town’s people and fill other roles.
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

James W. Crockett, 77

James W. “Jim” Crockett, 77, passed away peacefully at home on Oc. 7, 2021, after a lengthy and courageous struggle with Alzheimer’s disease, surrounded by love and his family. Jim was born in Syracuse on Jan. 4, 1944, and grew up on the Northside. He graduated from Eastwood High School in 1962 and attended Syracuse University before moving to Camillus in 1968. In that same year, Jim married the love of his life and best friend, Cheryl. Together they raised three daughters whom he always made feel loved and was immensely proud of.
CAMILLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

The Friends of Maxwell Memorial Library plan October events

CAMILLUS — The Friends of Maxwell Memorial Library in Camillus are hosting several events throughout the month of October to celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week (Oct. 17-23). Please join us in our 28th year supporting the library through fundraisers and community outreach. We look forward to meeting you. Art...
CAMILLUS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Olson and Waters square off in OCL’s 10th district

TOWN OF MANLIUS – Two candidates are vying to replace long-serving Onondaga County Legislator Kevin Holmquist in the 10th district, which is comprised of most of the town of Manlius. Republican Mark Olson has been the mayor of Fayetteville since 2004. Democrat Heather Waters was elected to the Manlius Town Board in 2019. A map of the district is available below the candidates’ profiles.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eat Local NY discount card sales to benefit Ophelia’s Place in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL — As the holiday season approaches, perhaps you have already started searching for the perfect presents for the people in your life. Many shoppers stick close to home to bolster their community’s local businesses. The Eat Local New York discount card could feed two birds with one scone, as it were: The card provides discount at 150 eateries across New York State, and 20% of the sales will benefit Ophelia’s Place.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Check out upcoming activities at Northern Onondaga Public Library

CICERO — This week, NOPL has fun for all ages in store:. The Friends of the Cicero Library will host this book sale in the pole barn behind the Cicero library. This year’s sale will be a bag sale all day; $3 for a plastic bag, $5 for a large brown paper bag. Bags will be supplied by the Friends Group. Fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books will be available. Puzzles and DVDs will be sold separately for $1.
CICERO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Try something new with weekly kits at Salina Library

MATTYDALE — Would you like to try something new? Adult kit giveaways are available every week at Salina Library. These kits are available for one month. On the first Monday of the month we have an intermediate crochet kit. Project instructions and the yarn needed are included in the kit. October’s kit is Pumpkin Cotton Pads.
MATTYDALE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#Mexican Food#Fine Dining Restaurant#Food Drink#Federalist#The Arad Evans
Eagle Newspapers

Beatrice Eberst, 94

Beatrice “Bea” Eberst, 94, of Cazenovia, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at home with her family by her side. She was born June 30, 1927, in Orange, N.J., to Stewart and Beatrice Monroe. Bea was a graduate of Bishop Burlingame High School, Mary Mount and Cazenovia Colleges. She was a homemaker, in her younger years was a fashion model in New York City and had been employed at F.A.O. Schwarz. Bea was a communicant of St. James Catholic Church where she had been a member of the choir. She was a volunteer with CazCares, a member of the Church United Women and the League of Women Voters. In her youth, Bea enjoyed hunting with her father, horseback riding through the hills around Drumlins in Syracuse and swimming in Cazenovia Lake. Bea also golfed on the St. James Church Golf League and at the Cazenovia Golf Club, bowling, and enjoyed spending time at her camps with family at the Grasse River Club and at Big Moose Lake.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Six vie for Manlius Town Board

In the town of Manlius, six candidates are running for three positions on the town board. Town council positions have four year terms. I have served on the town board since 2018. During this time, I chaired the Planning Process Committee, rolled out new commercial zoning, launched the Comprehensive Plan and co-chaired the Solar Study Group. I have previously served on the Fayetteville Planning Board.
MANLIUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Elks Club gives back

CAMILLUS — Camillus Elks Lodge has done it again. Exalted Ruler Jay Mason accepts a huge donation from the lodge to the Samaritan Center Basic Needs Closet. The lodge donated over $600 of supplies to an organization that does so much for the community.
CAMILLUS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eagle Newspapers

The Chop House on Waring involved in fraud scheme

The owner of The Chop House on Waring was arrested last week after it was discovered that she perpetuated a scam upon customers, credit card processing companies and vendors. According to the DeWitt Police Department, investigators received a complaint in April by a Chop House patron who said their credit card had been falsely charged by the restaurant at 200 Waring Road. This patron had also made it known that they believed this to be part of on ongoing pattern of fraud committed by the steakhouse based on what they had heard from friends and read on online message boards.
DEWITT, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Phyllis E. Petersen, 88

Phyllis E. Petersen, 88, beloved Aunt to a large extended family passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Phyllis was born to Raymond and Helen Petersen on July 8,1933. Phyllis received her master’s degree in library science from Le Moyne College, and worked at SUNY Morrisville for 34 years as a librarian. As a life resident of her hometown Cazenovia, Phyllis devoted herself to the Saint James Catholic Church serving as a eucharistic minister and a member of the Durkin Committee. She kept active as a member of St. Peter’s Bone Builder Program and Saint James Tai-Chi Program, she was often seen practicing Tai-Chi at the local parks. She further showed her love for the community by volunteering at Caz Cares. However, her first priority was her family. She was devoted to her parents, sister and brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews and great-grandnieces and nephews. Phyllis’s last days were spent at Brookdale Memory Care in Fayetteville, and the family would like to thank Brookdale for making her time there extremely happy.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Jeanne Kempton, 83

Jeanne Arlene Kempton, 83, of Manlius, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, Sept. 29, 2021, after a long illness. She was born in Lyons Falls, N.Y., in 1938 to Bernice and John Paczkowski. She was raised in Turin, N.Y., graduating from what is now South Lewis Central High School at the age of 16. She went to SUNY Albany State, was a member of Phi Delta sorority and graduated with an English and psychology degree. Jeanne was a talented skier and the longest certified female ski instructor for PSIA. Through skiing she met Lucius Kempton, to whom she was married for 54 years. She taught hundreds to ski at Snow Ridge and Cazenovia Ski Club during her lengthy instructing career. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, entertaining, designing and decorating and creating beautiful perennial gardens. She also worked as a substitute English teacher for many years mostly in the Chittenango Central Schools. After years in education, she became a real estate agent.
MANLIUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Ann Ferro: Sick days long past

How long has it been? Over a year and the pandemic is still in our midst, its upper respiratory signatures worrying parents over a sniffle, a cough, an upset stomach … and rightly so. Oh, for the days when you could just be sick without worry that it might be...
SCIENCE
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia Public Library plans seasonal community events

CAZENOVIA — This fall, the Cazenovia Public Library (CPL) has planned a number of festive community events for children and families. On Oct. 11, local musician Geoffrey Clough will lead children ages 8-12 in the next installment of the popular “Art for Kids” series. The program, titled “LP Spin Art,” will be held on the front lawn from 2 to 3 p.m. Clough will help the young artists transform old 33-1/3 vinyl records into new “folksy” works of art.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
732
Followers
1K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy