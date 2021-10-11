CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BATTLE: Boca West Homeowners Threaten Suit Over Boca Regional Maskless Fundraiser

By STAFF REPORT
 4 days ago

Homeowners Say They Will Release List Of All Attendees Processed Through Boca West Security For Boca Regional Hospital Event.

Why Is Boca Raton Regional Hospital Holding Mask Optional Event?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M1RMl_0cNf4G9G00
Boca West homeowners say legal action is on the table to stop a Boca Raton Regional Hospital “mask optional” fundraiser.

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A group of Boca West homeowners may be preparing to take legal action against the community — and Boca Regional Hospital Foundation — in an effort to stop a “mask optional” and “vaccine optional” fundraising event set for October 18th.

BocaNewsNow.com has been reporting on the event — and surrounding controversy — for weeks. Boca Raton Regional Hospital is the scene of hundreds of COVID-19 deaths. But defying messaging from medical systems nationwide, Boca Regional Hospital Foundation is moving forward with an in-person fundraiser where masks and vaccines are optional. The event is set for Boca West Country Club.

“If we need to sue, we’ll sue,” said a Boca West homeowner. “This makes absolutely no sense. This isn’t a long planned Bar Mitzvah. This isn’t a wedding. This is a randomly set event held by a hospital that should be caring far more about community safety than it is about fundraising with a meal and an awards ceremony. Boca Regional should be better than this. Boca West should not let this happen.”

The event is slated to include golf, a buffet and an awards presentation. After repeated questioning from BocaNewsNow.com, the hospital foundation issued a statement saying the event would be held in an “airy tent,” but those familiar with the situation say the tent has walls and is “no safer than a basement” when it comes to preventing COVID-19 spread.

Michael Maucker, spokesperson for Baptist South which runs Boca Regional Hospital, did not respond to requests for comment for several weeks. Last week, he told BocaNewsNow.com via email: “Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Foundation are actively monitoring the COVID-19 case numbers, and will ensure proper safety protocols and event format based on the circumstances at the time of the event. We have various contingency plans in place and will provide updates based on the current CDC guidelines as the event nears.”

Mark Larkin, president of the Boca Regional Foundation, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

“We are hoping the hospital and Boca West do the right thing,” said the homeowner. “We are prepared to release a list of all people entering our community to attend the event, just so the public knows who they may want to avoid in the case of COVID spread. We are hoping that Boca Raton Regional and Boca West collectively do the right thing. You can raise money by asking for donations. You don’t need to party.”

No suit has been filed as of early Monday morning. It was not immediately clear what standing homeowners would have to prevent an event at the country club.

Comments / 18

Guest
4d ago

Boca West is now officially a Communist development. I'm sure they have many more Communist rules and regulations. As a commentator said in the state of Florida MASKS are OPTIONAL!!

Reply
4
Dorrit Sherman
4d ago

Wake up, masks blocks your fresh air, you want to be healthy, you need fresh air, and sun.

Reply(1)
5
 

