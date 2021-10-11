CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Fauci says it’s safe to trick-or-treat outdoors this year, especially for those who are vaccinated

By Nexstar Media Wire, Associated Press
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government’s top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that it’s an important time of year for children, so “go out there” and “enjoy it.”

He added that people wanting to enjoy Halloween on Oct. 31 should consider getting the shots for that “extra degree of protection” if they are not yet vaccinated.

Can I refuse the COVID-19 vaccine if my employer requires it?

COVID-19 vaccines so far have been approved for people 12 years and older. The Food and Drug Administration plans a meeting in late October to consider Pfizer’s request for emergency use authorizatio n of its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Nationwide, there are about 95,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. Fauci called the downward trend “good news” but cautioned against declaring a premature victory since cases have bounced back in the past.

He said he’d like to see cases drop to less than 10,000 a day before dropping COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, such as shedding masks indoors in public places.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

