CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cazenovia, NY

Duncan’s Dash donates $5,000 to support Burton Street Park ball fields

By Kate Hill
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7qOl_0cNf48Ah00

CAZENOVIA — Recently, Duncan’s Dash helped the Cazenovia Baseball Softball Association (CBSA) reach its $25,000 fundraising goal to support improvements to the two youth baseball and softball fields at Burton Street Park.

Duncan’s Dash is a children’s fun run that was created to honor the memory of Duncan John Redmond, who was stillborn a week before his due date in August 2016. The goal, according to the organizers, is to provide children with opportunities to engage in recreation and physical activity.

Pre-COVID, the event was held each August for three years in partnership with the Village of Cazenovia and Project CAFÉ, whose student members made popcorn and cotton candy, ran with the kids, and helped to set up. Project CAFE, Inc. also acted as the non-profit recipient of the donations on behalf of Duncan’s Dash.

A portion of the proceeds from the events were put toward the purchase of baby swings, which are now located at Lakeside Park. The remaining funds were combined with donations from Duncan’s parents, Jessica Garay and Garrett Redmond, and his grandparents, Ken and Pat Garay and Gerard and Gigi Redmond, to provide a $5,000 contribution to the CBSA fundraiser.

“We are thrilled to know that Duncan’s brothers, Graham and Jordan Redmond, along with their friends, will be able to play on the new fields for years to come,” said Jessica.

According to Jessica, October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and Oct. 15 is International Day of Remembrance for all babies who have died.

“Pregnancy loss during the first 20 weeks is known as a miscarriage, while after 20 weeks it is considered a stillbirth,” she explained. “Unfortunately, one in four pregnancies will be lost. There are many reasons for a pregnancy loss to occur, some of which are not well understood. We hope that by sharing Duncan’s memory, more awareness is also drawn to the reality of pregnancy loss. To find out more, you can visit the March of Dimes website. Another great organization dedicated to supporting parents who have lost babies is Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep.”

On Oct. 2, Jessica presented a $5,000 check to CBSA President Brian Gardner on behalf of Duncan’s Dash. Also in attendance at the presentation were Garrett and his two sons, Project CAFÉ President Hannora Race, and Village Mayor Kurt Wheeler.

“We are so honored that Jessica and her family made such a generous donation to our field improvement project,” said Gardner on Oct. 6. “We, like so many who learn their story, are moved by what Duncan’s Dash represents. We plan to continue to honor his memory [by dedicating] the fields to him, and by continuing to collaborate with his family in future fundraising events. This contribution literally got us to our fundraising goal. The field improvements will begin this week, and we plan to work on them for the rest of the month in preparation [for] our spring season.”

CBSA launched a GoFundMe campaign to support the Burton Street field improvement project on Aug. 13, 2021.

The GoFundMe page states that both fields will be completely refinished with a dirt infield and surrounding grading and drainage improvements that will create a safe and reliable playing surface. Field 1 will also feature a professionally built dirt pitching mound for player-pitch youth baseball, and Field 2 will feature a portable pitching mound that will enable multi-sport and age group field use for youth baseball, softball, coach pitch, and t-ball.

According to Wheeler, the fields are used by kids from all over the area, but they are normally only funded by village taxpayers.

“CBSA has done an amazing job to raise funds to help improve the playing fields,” said Wheeler. “Their efforts have allowed us to provide the best possible conditions for our players while also keeping village taxes fair . . . This story is an amazing example of the partnerships and collaboration that occur in our community. Project CAFE, CBSA and the village all partnered with the Redmond and Garay families to turn a tragic event into a long-term positive for future children. The Duncan’s Dash events were a joyful and fun celebration of Duncan and the funds raised have improved our playground and playing fields for countless local kids.”

Project CAFÉ is a student-directed non-profit organization that promotes drug- and alcohol-free activities, music, art, community service, and scholarship in the Cazenovia area. For more information, visit projectcafe.org .

To learn more about CBSA, visit cazbaseballsoftball.org .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles American Legion drive-thru coming Halloween Oct. 31

SKANEATELES — For the second year in a row, the Skaneateles American Legion invites the children of our community to a drive-thru Halloween party. The Legion is located conveniently on the edge of the Village just past the Austin Park Pavilion on Jordan Street. Simply drive in the south entrance and stop at each of the 6 candy stations for treats given out by members of our Legion family decked out for Halloween.
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

James W. Crockett, 77

James W. “Jim” Crockett, 77, passed away peacefully at home on Oc. 7, 2021, after a lengthy and courageous struggle with Alzheimer’s disease, surrounded by love and his family. Jim was born in Syracuse on Jan. 4, 1944, and grew up on the Northside. He graduated from Eastwood High School in 1962 and attended Syracuse University before moving to Camillus in 1968. In that same year, Jim married the love of his life and best friend, Cheryl. Together they raised three daughters whom he always made feel loved and was immensely proud of.
CAMILLUS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cazenovia, NY
Sports
City
Cazenovia, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA, Jamesville-DeWitt, MPH tennis stars earn sectional titles

CENTRAL NEW YORK – In three separate divisions, area high school girls tennis players emerged with Section III championships from this week’s singles and doubles competition. One of the most anticipated matches of all was the Division I singles final, which pitted Christian Brothers Academy star Gieselle Vlassis against. Fayetteville-Manlius...
ONEIDA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

The Friends of Maxwell Memorial Library plan October events

CAMILLUS — The Friends of Maxwell Memorial Library in Camillus are hosting several events throughout the month of October to celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week (Oct. 17-23). Please join us in our 28th year supporting the library through fundraisers and community outreach. We look forward to meeting you. Art...
CAMILLUS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dash#Baseball#Grading#Charity#Cbsa#Project Caf#Project Cafe Inc
Eagle Newspapers

Olson and Waters square off in OCL’s 10th district

TOWN OF MANLIUS – Two candidates are vying to replace long-serving Onondaga County Legislator Kevin Holmquist in the 10th district, which is comprised of most of the town of Manlius. Republican Mark Olson has been the mayor of Fayetteville since 2004. Democrat Heather Waters was elected to the Manlius Town Board in 2019. A map of the district is available below the candidates’ profiles.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Preparing for Dickens Christmas

SKANEATELES — The calendar may still say October but the holiday season is not so far away and that means the work has already started for this year’s Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles. While Jim Green, creative director and the performer who has brought Dickens to life for many years has much of the core cast in place with performers who have been a part of Dickens for many years, there is always room for more people to join the fun. Greene and others gathered for auditions at the First Presbyterian Church recently, looking for talented performers to join the cast as town’s people and fill other roles.
SKANEATELES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
Eagle Newspapers

Six vie for Manlius Town Board

In the town of Manlius, six candidates are running for three positions on the town board. Town council positions have four year terms. I have served on the town board since 2018. During this time, I chaired the Planning Process Committee, rolled out new commercial zoning, launched the Comprehensive Plan and co-chaired the Solar Study Group. I have previously served on the Fayetteville Planning Board.
MANLIUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Girls cross country Lakers run at Manhattan Invitational

The Cazenovia girls cross country team remained unbeaten in dual meets and raced in New York City in another busy week of cross country action. First, the Lakers beat Hannibal 15-51 to move to 5-0 in the OHSL Liberty National Division before traveling to Manhattan to race in the largest high school meet in the United States.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Beatrice Eberst, 94

Beatrice “Bea” Eberst, 94, of Cazenovia, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at home with her family by her side. She was born June 30, 1927, in Orange, N.J., to Stewart and Beatrice Monroe. Bea was a graduate of Bishop Burlingame High School, Mary Mount and Cazenovia Colleges. She was a homemaker, in her younger years was a fashion model in New York City and had been employed at F.A.O. Schwarz. Bea was a communicant of St. James Catholic Church where she had been a member of the choir. She was a volunteer with CazCares, a member of the Church United Women and the League of Women Voters. In her youth, Bea enjoyed hunting with her father, horseback riding through the hills around Drumlins in Syracuse and swimming in Cazenovia Lake. Bea also golfed on the St. James Church Golf League and at the Cazenovia Golf Club, bowling, and enjoyed spending time at her camps with family at the Grasse River Club and at Big Moose Lake.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Check out upcoming activities at Northern Onondaga Public Library

CICERO — This week, NOPL has fun for all ages in store:. The Friends of the Cicero Library will host this book sale in the pole barn behind the Cicero library. This year’s sale will be a bag sale all day; $3 for a plastic bag, $5 for a large brown paper bag. Bags will be supplied by the Friends Group. Fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books will be available. Puzzles and DVDs will be sold separately for $1.
CICERO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia Public Library plans seasonal community events

CAZENOVIA — This fall, the Cazenovia Public Library (CPL) has planned a number of festive community events for children and families. On Oct. 11, local musician Geoffrey Clough will lead children ages 8-12 in the next installment of the popular “Art for Kids” series. The program, titled “LP Spin Art,” will be held on the front lawn from 2 to 3 p.m. Clough will help the young artists transform old 33-1/3 vinyl records into new “folksy” works of art.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
733
Followers
1K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy