CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skaneateles, NY

Skaneateles boys soccer battles to victory at Finger Lakes Cup

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JthQW_0cNf44dn00

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Already the Skaneateles boys soccer team has a history of reaching perfection, doing so in 2010 on the way to Section III and state Class B championships.

Now the Lakers, who have spent all season atop the state Class B rankings, could repeat that regular-season feat, but it hinged on prevailing at its own Finger Lakes Cup Tournament.

In Friday night’s opening round, Skaneateles resumed its rivalry with Marcellus and had one of its closest calls yet, going all 80 minutes to pull out a 2-1 victory over the Mustangs.

Despite Owen Cheney’s early goal, Skaneateles could not get away, only leading 1-0 at the break, and then Marcellus pulled even when Will Kershaw scored off a feed from Ryan Constable.

Tylar Moss answered minutes later, and it turned out to be the game-winner, though the Mustangs got a fine performance from its defense and goalie Adam Sullivan, who made nine saves.

Skaneateles would face Rochester Aquinas in Saturday’s final after the Irish survived penalty kicks with St. Francis (Buffalo) in the other opening-round game.

For a while, this game held concern, too, as Aquinas led 1-0 in the second half. But then Petercsak tied it in the 55 th minute and, five minutes later, Cheney converted off a breakaway to give the Lakers the lead.

Moss assisted on Petercsak’s second goal with 15 minutes left, and it didn’t stop there, Cheney putting together another end-to-end run to find the net again before Moss closed it out.

By a 5-1 margin, Skaneateles had claimed the Finger Lakes Cup again, while Marcellus lost the consolation game 4-2 to St. Francis.

Dan Ramsgaurd and Luke Renaud both got assists during the Lakers’ late surge. Moss and Cheney were co-tournament MVPs, with Petercsak, Carter Corbett and Colin Gaglione named to the All-Tournament team along with Sullivan and Constable.

This culminated a stretch of four games in five days that began with Skaneateles bashing Homer 11-0. It was 7-0 by halftime as Moss and Cheney both got two goals and Moss added three assists.

Dan Ramsguard and Aidan Donovan also had two-goal outings, with Wyatt Langford getting one goal and one assist. Marty McNeil and Nick Cerimeli scored, too.

Handling Mexico 7-0 on Thursday, the Lakers scored six times in the first half alone. Moss, with two goals and one assist, led a well-balanced attack as Cheney, Langford, Cerimeli and David Petercsak also converted.

Though it had gone through a fair share of struggles against its neighbors, Marcellus picked up its best win of the season last Wednesday when it knocked off state Class B no. 12-ranked Cazenovia 1-0

Large portions of the game were spent in the Mustangs’ end, but Sullivan stopped all nine shots he faced, and got rewarded when Constable netted a second-half goal assisted by Jack Sammon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee football gets 21-0 shutout of CBA

ONONDAGA COUNTY – More than anything else, what the West Genesee football team does best is draw energy from its defense that spreads over to its entire on-field performance. And it was that Wildcats defense which took a featured role Friday night at Alibrandi Stadium, setting the tone for a 21-0 victory over Christian Brothers Academy that […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marcellus, NY
Skaneateles, NY
Sports
City
Skaneateles, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA, Jamesville-DeWitt, MPH tennis stars earn sectional titles

CENTRAL NEW YORK – In three separate divisions, area high school girls tennis players emerged with Section III championships from this week’s singles and doubles competition. One of the most anticipated matches of all was the Division I singles final, which pitted Christian Brothers Academy star Gieselle Vlassis against. Fayetteville-Manlius...
ONEIDA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finger Lakes#Lakers#Mustangs#Irish
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus girls soccer gets 1-0 victory over Westhill

When the clock ran out Thursday night and the Marcellus girls soccer team’s 1-0 victory over Westhill was secure, the Mustangs fans began a chant of “Lilly! Lilly! Lilly!” The object of their affection was Lilly Schultz, a junior who made her first start as a goalkeeper – and managed to earn a shutout of the Mustangs’ […]
MARCELLUS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Eagle Newspapers

Westhill boys soccer falls to CBA in overtime, tops Cazenovia

ONONDAGA COUNTY – The Westhill boys soccer team welcomed Christian Brothers Academy last Thursday and, in front of a large and loud home crowd, it turned into a classic, the Warriors pushing the Brothers to overtime before taking a 2-1 defeat. Trailing 1-0 late in regulation, Westhill kept pressuring and, with less than a minute […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee cross country sides sweep Baldwinsville

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Just in time, the sun broke out last Wednesday, lifting the gloom following early-week rains and allowing for better conditions for area cross country teams and their league meets. went head-to-head against Baldwinsville at Durgee Junior High School and the visiting Wildcats managed to sweep this meet...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia’s Kingsley again stars for F-M girls swim team

CAZENOVIA – Though Cazenovia High School senior Morgan Kingsley is part of the Fayetteville-Manlius girls swim team, her home meets take place closer to where the Lakers reside. So that added extra emotion to Kinsgley’s Senior Night at Cazenovia College, where the Hornets took on Cicero-North Syracuse. All that Kingsley...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
732
Followers
1K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy