Cazenovia Public Library plans seasonal community events

This month, the Cazenovia Public Library (CPL) will present a number of festive fall events and activities for children and families. (Submitted)

CAZENOVIA — This fall, the Cazenovia Public Library (CPL) has planned a number of festive community events for children and families.

On Oct. 11, local musician Geoffrey Clough will lead children ages 8-12 in the next installment of the popular “Art for Kids” series. The program, titled “LP Spin Art,” will be held on the front lawn from 2 to 3 p.m. Clough will help the young artists transform old 33-1/3 vinyl records into new “folksy” works of art.

According to Clough’s website (mglclough.com), LP Spin Art has been presented at various libraries, including Livonia, Gates, Geneseo (Wadsworth), Canandaigua, Geneva, Mendon, and at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Batavia.

“If you remember the old ‘Spin Art’ days at the State Fair, well, here is a new ‘spin’ on that fun, creative expression,” the website says.

All materials will be provided. Class size is limited to ensure program quality. Register online or by calling the library at 315-655-9322.

The Wild & Wonderful Readers junior book group will meet Oct. 12 at 3:15 p.m. on the front lawn to discuss Tehlor Kay Mejia’s “Paola Santiago and the River of Tears,” a thrilling fantasy adventure based on the Mexican legend of La Llorona.

“This book appeals to young readers because there are relatable themes of friendship and feeling like sometimes your parents have no idea what it’s like to be 12,” said CPL Children’s Education Coordinator Jenna Wright-Martin. “There’s also adventure and some supernatural elements.”

Young readers ages 10-13 will also have the chance to make “galaxy jars.”

“A galaxy jar is a jar that is filled with cotton, paint, water and glitter to look like a swirling galaxy,” Wright-Martin explained.

In the case of bad weather, the Wild & Wonderful Readers will meet in the reference room.

Copies of “Paola Santiago and the River of Tears” are available for check out at the library’s circulation desk.

Teens (ages 13-18) are invited to create a festive spooky terrarium during CPL’s first Teen Hangout of the school year on Oct. 15 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Teen Hangout is a time for teens to gather with friends and offer suggestions to the staff about what they would like to see offered at the library, both in terms of programs and collection development.

“Last spring, I was approached by some teens about starting a Teen Advisory Board, where teens could hangout together and also suggest programs they would like to see at the library,” said Wright-Martin. “We started on Zoom and then met in person this summer. We’ve changed the name in hopes of attracting more teens.”

On Oct. 22, the library will host interactive screenings of a classic 1990s Halloween movie at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. in the community room.

Audience members will be provided props to create a fun, interactive experience. Costumes are encouraged.

“Think ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show,’” said Wright-Martin. “We will have cue cards, so when a character says something, the audience can respond. There will be funny little props, like mini broomsticks, for the audience to hold up when the witches fly. Participants will get a script and a small bag of props when they arrive.”

According to CPL, the afternoon show is geared towards families and the evening show is geared towards teens and adults.

On Oct. 27 (rain date Oct. 28), CPL will present a Pumpkin Party featuring festive games and activities on the front lawn from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Costumes are encouraged.

Families can register ahead of time to reserve a pumpkin to bring home, carve and decorate. Registration is open until Oct. 20 and pickup is from Oct. 21-23. Families are invited to bring their pumpkins back to the library to be illuminated during the Pumpkin Party.

Masks are required during all CPL programs.

All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.