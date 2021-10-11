CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Baldwinsville girls tennis drops sectional match to CBA, 5-2

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
BALDWINSVILLE – No one could possibly say that the Baldwinsville girls tennis team caught a good break when the bracket for the Section III Class A team tournament was released.

True, the Bees were a no. 4 seed and would play at home in the quarterfinals, but its opponent, despite a no. 5 seed, was undefeated Christian Brothers Academy, who had just ended Skaneateles’ 26-match win streak.

Sure enough, B’ville lost, 5-2, to the Brothers, who managed to win three different three-set matches in doubles that proved the difference.

B’ville earned a singles point when Mira Nazdan defeated Julia DelPino 7-5, 7-5, but CBA countered with Gieselle Vlassis beating Hannah Gould 6-1, 6-0 and Rowan Doyle taking out Ella Tromblee 6-2, 6-1.

Moving to doubles, Audrey Benton and Julia Quinn were triumphant over Lily Genecco and Isabella Meade 6-1, 7-6, and the Bees were close in the other matches, too.

Leading early, Reagan Doan and Ayla Kalfass could not hold in a 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 defeat to Grace Catalano and Aubrey Mills.

The same thing happened when Sophia Fiorentino and Isabella Iannitti fell to Audrey Schaefer and Meredith Sommers 5-7, 6-2, 10-6 as Alexandra Cavino and Megan Stack-Couture lost to Hana Kang and Allie Mancini 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

CBA went on to a 5-2 defeat to Fayetteville-Manilus in the semifinals, with the Brothers losing two three-set doubles matches that may have turned the contest in its favor. F-M then blanked Auburn 7-0 Friday for the sectional team title.

