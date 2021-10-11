CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

Working remotely might be impacting your wallet

By Patrick Little
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Now more than ever, employers are calling for a hybrid work model, but many don’t understand how working from home could be costing them cash.

Jeff Massey from Jeff Massey and Associates says employees are spending more on utilities and food since they are home for longer periods of time. They are also, setting up an office at home can be costly when it comes to outfitting it with a desk, printer, and office supplies.

Although you may be spending more in certain areas, you might be saving money in others.

