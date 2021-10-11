Oregon State's Top Performers at Washington State
Oregon State’s impressive run to the top of the Pac-12 standings suffered a setback in Pullman as the Beavers fell, 31-24, to Washington State. Jonathan Smith’s squad still sits alone at first in the North, but its four-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of the Cougars. Despite the loss, multiple players shined on both sides of the ball, especially in the running game as the Beavers racked up another 309 yards on the ground.247sports.com
