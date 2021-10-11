Oregon State's Top Performers at Washington State

Proper nutrition’s not always a high priority for even the most committed young athletes. Eisenhower graduate Lindsey Barkley learned first-hand the perils of poor eating habits while trying to compete at a high level, and it motivated her to learn more so she could help others avoid the same fate. The former soccer and fastpitch standout’s worked her way up to become the Director of Performance Nutrition at Washington State, where her job includes partnering with chefs to create the dining hall menus for student-athletes.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO