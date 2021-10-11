CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon State's Top Performers at Washington State

By Carter Bahns
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon State’s impressive run to the top of the Pac-12 standings suffered a setback in Pullman as the Beavers fell, 31-24, to Washington State. Jonathan Smith’s squad still sits alone at first in the North, but its four-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of the Cougars. Despite the loss, multiple players shined on both sides of the ball, especially in the running game as the Beavers racked up another 309 yards on the ground.

Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
Seattle Times

UW Huskies produce a familiar performance in last-second loss to Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. — UW football fans were subjected to a re-run on Saturday night. For better, or for worse. In a 27-24 loss at Oregon State, UW’s run defense wore down — again. Trailing 24-17 midway through the fourth quarter, Beav running back B.J. Baylor bounded through a hole for a game-tying 27-yard score. And after a Dylan Morris quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1 from the Washington 46-yard line fell short, Oregon State ran for 38 more yards on its next five plays — setting up a game-winning 24-yard field goal as time expired.
247Sports

Kansas State's top 10 performers against Oklahoma

Kansas State was unable to cap its Hall of Fame weekend with a victory over No. 6 Oklahoma. But Skylar Thompson was magnificent after missing two games due to injury. The sixth-year senior threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-31 loss that featured an impressive fight by the Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
247Sports

Live Updates: Oregon State 24 - Washington State 31 (FINAL)

Gesa Field at Martin Stadium will host a Pacific Northwest rivalry on Saturday as Oregon State (4-1, 2-0) visits Washington State (2-3, 1-2). Both schools are taking winning streaks into the matchup, with the Beavers having won four straight and the Cougars coming off a road win at California. OSU will look to keep its streak alive while ending another drought - a seven-game skid to WSU in the series between these two programs.
Yakima Herald Republic

Eisenhower graduate Lindsey Barkley keeps Washington State athletes powered to perform

Proper nutrition’s not always a high priority for even the most committed young athletes. Eisenhower graduate Lindsey Barkley learned first-hand the perils of poor eating habits while trying to compete at a high level, and it motivated her to learn more so she could help others avoid the same fate. The former soccer and fastpitch standout’s worked her way up to become the Director of Performance Nutrition at Washington State, where her job includes partnering with chefs to create the dining hall menus for student-athletes.
Stanford Daily

Oregon State on tap for women’s volleyball

No. 17 Stanford women’s volleyball (8-4, 3-1 Pac-12) travels to Corvallis to take on Oregon State (2-12, 0-4 Pac-12) Friday night. The Cardinal will look to make quick work of a struggling Beavers squad that has dropped six straight matches. All six of the Beavers’ recent losses came in straight...
