Nandi Bushell & Roman Morello Rage Against Environmental Apocalypse in 'The Children Will Rise Up'

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Black and teen activist Greta Thunberg make cameos in the duo's video. Teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg has spent much of her high school years warning the rest of us that the old guard won't save us from near-certain global apocalypse due to rising seas and temperatures. Her message has long been: step aside and let the next generation fix the problem you ignored.

